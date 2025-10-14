Wondering what you’ve missed, or want to dig into the series’ history? Here’s how to play all the games in release order and chronological order.

How to play the Battlefield games in release order

The Battlefield series begins in 2002, and there are a lot of entries since then. We’ve bolded the main games, while adding the expansions for anyone curious.

Battlefield 1942 (PC, 2002) The Road to Rome (PC, 2003) Secret Weapons of WWII (PC, 2003)

(PC, 2002) Battlefield Vietnam

Battlefield 2 (PC, 2005), Battlefield 2 Modern Combat (PS2, Xbox, Xbox 360, 2005) Special Forces (PC, 2005) Euro Force (PC, 2006) Armored Fury (PC, 2006)

(PC, 2005), Battlefield 2 Modern Combat (PS2, Xbox, Xbox 360, 2005) Battlefield 2142 (PC, 2006) Northern Strike (PC, 2007)

Battlefield Bad Company (PS3, Xbox 360, 2008) Battlefield Heroes (PC, 2009)

(PS3, Xbox 360, 2008) Battlefield 1943 (PS3, Xbox 360, 2009)

(PS3, Xbox 360, 2009) Battlefield Bad Company 2 (PC, PS3, Xbox 360, 2010) Battlefield Bad Company 2: Vietnam (PC, PS3, Xbox 360, 2010)

(PC, PS3, Xbox 360, 2010) Battlefield Online (PC, 2010)

Battlefield Play4Free (2011)

Battlefield 3 (PC, PS3, Xbox 360, 2011) Back to Karkand (PC, PS3, Xbox 360, 2011) Close Quarters (PC, PS3, Xbox 360, 2012)\ Armored Kill (PC, PS3, Xbox 360, 2012) Aftermath (PC, PS3, Xbox 360, 2012) End Game (PC, PS3, Xbox 360, 2013)

(PC, PS3, Xbox 360, 2011) Battlefield 4 (PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, 2013) China Rising (PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, 2013) Second Assault (PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, 2013) Naval Strike (PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, 2014) Dragon’s Teeth (PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, 2014) Final Stand (PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, 2014) Weapons Crate (PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, 2015) Night Operations (PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, 2015) Community Operations (PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, 2015) Legacy Operations (PC, PS4, Xbox One, 2015)

(PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, 2013)

Battlefield Hardline (PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, 2015) Criminal Activity (PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, 2015) Robbery (PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, 2015) Blackout (PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, 2015) Getaway (PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, 2016) Betrayal (PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, 2016)

(PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, 2015) Battlefield 1 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, 2016) They Shall Not Pass (PC, PS4, Xbox One, 2017) In the Name of the Tsar (PC, PS4, Xbox One, 2017) Turning Tides (PC, PS4, Xbox One, 2017) Apocalypse (PC, PS4, Xbox One, 2018)

(PC, PS4, Xbox One, 2016) Battlefield V (PC, PS4, Xbox One, 2018) Overture (PC, PS4, Xbox One, 2018) Lightning Strikes (PC, PS4, Xbox One, 2018) Trial by Fire (PC, PS4, Xbox One, 2019) Defying the Odds (PC, PS4, Xbox One, 2019) War in the Pacific (PC, PS4, Xbox One, 2019) Into the Jungle (PC, PS4, Xbox One, 2020) Summer Update (PC, PS4, Xbox One, 2020)

(PC, PS4, Xbox One, 2018) Battlefield 2042 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, 2021) Zero Hour (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, 2022) Master of Arms (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, 2022) Escalation (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, 2022) Eleventh Hour (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, 2023) New Dawn (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, 2023) Dark Creations (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, 2023) Turning Point (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, 2024) Road to Battlefield 6 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, 2025)

(PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, 2021) Battlefield 6 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, 2025)

Battlefield games in historical order

Looking to play the games from their WWII beginnings all the way to the far-flung future, with a detour via WWI included? We’ve got you covered, keeping things to mainline entries this time around.

Battlefield 1 - 1914

- 1914 Battlefield V - 1940 - 1945

- 1940 - 1945 Battlefield 1942 - 1942 - 1945

- 1942 - 1945 Battlefield 1943 - 1943 - 1945

- 1943 - 1945 Battlefield Vietnam - 1965 - 1975

- 1965 - 1975 Battlefield 2 - 2007

- 2007 Battlefield: Hardline - 2012 - 2015

- 2012 - 2015 Battlefield 3 - 2014

- 2014 Battlefield 4 - 2020

- 2020 Battlefield 6 - 2027 - 2028

- 2027 - 2028 Battlefield 2042 - 2042 - 2049

- 2042 - 2049 Battlefield 2142 - 2142 - 2145

It’s worth noting that while there are periods that crossover here, each game has a fairly insular timeline. Occasionally, there are references to other titles, but Battlefield isn’t as serialised as, say, Call of Duty.

Wondering about Bad Company and its sequel? Interestingly, they’re only ever shown as taking place in the ‘present day’, aside from the second game’s 1944 opening.

For more on EA’s latest shooter, be sure to check out the latest on the game’s player count, the current state of its post-launch roadmap, and everything planned for Season 1.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.