This includes everything from K/D rate and total revives to your most played class during the beta.

But how do you check your player stats? Thankfully, it's simple, and you can read on to find out how.

Battlefield 6 player stats: How to see your stats explained

Seeing your Battlefield 6 player stats is simple – all you need handy is your EA ID.

You can find your EA ID by logging into your account on EA.com, clicking your profile icon in the top right corner and selecting 'Account Settings'. Your EA ID will be listed under the 'Account information' heading.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

With your EA ID in tow, head to the 'Player Stats' page of the official Battlefield 6 website.

Scroll down until you see a text box prompting you to 'Search EA ID'. Type or paste your EA ID into the box and hit enter. You'll be shown a nice graphic with all your stats from the beta on it.

You can even save the graphic or post it directly to social media if you reckon your stats are good enough to share.

Battlefield 6 player stats 'Player not found' error

If you're putting in your EA ID and receiving a 'Player not found' message, then it means one of two things.

Firstly, the stats are currently only available for the first weekend of the beta. This means 7th-10th August. If you only played the second beta, you'll have to wait until the website updates with stats from the second beta weekend (14th-17th August).

If you did play the first beta and you're still receiving this error message, then it likely means there are some issues with the servers. Give it a break and check back again later to see if this fixes the issue.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.