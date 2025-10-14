Here’s a full list of the maps in Battlefield 6, as well as all the DLC ones being added throughout the game’s first season of post-launch content.

How many maps are in Battlefield 6?

At launch, there are nine maps in Battlefield 6, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Depending on your chosen mode, you might fight in a smaller section of one map, or across the entire thing, and the maps themselves will change throughout a battle.

Of course, more maps will follow in future (more on that in a moment). For now, though, read on for the full list!

All Battlefield 6 maps so far

Here’s the full list, including the global location of each.

Empire State

Set in New York, the tight streets of Brooklyn make this map infantry-only but with plenty of verticality across rooftops and buildings.

Manhattan Bridge

Another map in New York, this one allows vehicles like tanks, and even helicopters for air support.

New Sobek City

The first of two maps in Egypt, this one on the outskirts of Cairo packs everything you could want from a Battlefield map, with sniper spots, helicopters, tanks, and plenty of opportunities for heroism.

Siege of Cairo

With more densely packed city streets and a focus on infantry and tanks, Siege of Cairo is an early favourite for players looking to exercise the tactical part of their brains.

Iberian Offensive

The first of two maps in Gibraltar, which plays a big part in the campaign, Iberian Offensive sees infantry and tanks take centre stage.

Saints Quarter

Infantry-only and full of sniper spots and tight city streets, Saints Quarter is also set in Gibraltar and is ideal for racking up close-quarters kills.

Liberation Peak

This mountainous map has more open sight lines, but with plenty of hiding spots for cunning ambushes.

Mirak Valley

Set in Tajikistan, Mirak Valley is the largest map in the game so far and gives you access to fighter jets, helicopters, tanks, and more.

Operation Firestorm

This classic from Battlefield 3 has never looked better, and lets you use every vehicle type in the game to capture key points of the refinery.

All confirmed Battlefield 6 DLC maps to come

Battlefield 6’s first season of post-launch content is split into three chunks, with the first arriving a matter of weeks after launch.

Dubbed Rogue Ops, it’ll introduce the Blackwell Fields map set in the California badlands.

California Resistance, the second update, will introduce Eastwood, a suburban map with a huge golf course.

Winter Offensive, which arrives in December, won’t add a new map but will bring an icy revamp to Empire State.

