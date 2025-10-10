So, how do you slide in Battlefield 6? Here's a quick explainer telling you everything you need to know.

How to slide in Battlefield 6 explained

Performing a slide in most shooters is just a matter of crouching while you're running or sprinting.

In Battlefield 6, however, all that does is make you crouch down and continue walking – not exactly what you want in the middle of a wild firefight.

Instead, to perform a slide in Battlefield 6, you need to double-tap the crouch button while sprinting.

This will give you the quick speed you need to slide into cover, or perhaps around a corner before blasting some unsuspecting enemies with a quick hip-fire.

Just make sure you don't hold down the crouch button while sprinting! Doing this will cause you to dive forwards and lie prone on the ground which, again, is not always what you want to be doing in the middle of a firefight, though it does have its uses.

You can actually toggle your slide settings to make it a bit easier by opening the settings menu and heading to the 'Controller' or 'Mouse & Keyboard' tab, depending on what you're using.

From here, go to the 'Infantry Control Settings' menu, and under the 'Movement' section, you'll find three options:

Slide: Sets a specific button to perform a slide

Sets a specific button to perform a slide Crouch Slide (All/Toggle/Hold/Off): A few options for if you want to keep crouch as slide, but want a specific method of triggering it

A few options for if you want to keep crouch as slide, but want a specific method of triggering it Double Tap Crouch for Sprint Slide (On/Off): Having this turned on means you need to double-tap to slide, while off means just one tap

If you're a PC player, we recommend using the 'Slide' option, as you can just bind this to a specific button on your keyboard or mouse.

If you're a controller player, you should simply turn off 'Double Tap Crouch for Sprint Slide', as this makes it much easier to perform one on the fly.

