What are the hidden achievements in Battlefield 6? If you're a completist and you don't mind spoilers, you may well be asking that question.

Ad

Indeed, while many of us are sniping, sliding, and running around Battlefield 6's maps, trophy and achievement hunters will no doubt be curious if they can snag the Platinum trophy or 1000G for EA’s latest.

There is a whole host of accolades to earn within the campaign, as well as some in the multiplayer portion, too.

Here’s our guide to all 54 trophies/achievements, starting with those pesky hidden ones.

Battlefield 6 hidden achievements explained

The hidden achievements in Battlefield 6's campaign are listed below in full, complete with the detail on how to get each one:

End of an Era - Find the dinosaur figurine in the NATO base in Always Faithful

- Find the dinosaur figurine in the NATO base in Always Faithful Efficiency - Destroy 10 mannequins in The Rock

- Destroy 10 mannequins in The Rock Deep-Six - Destroy 3 floating mines in Operation Gladius

- Destroy 3 floating mines in Operation Gladius Sidearm Savant - Complete Night Raid using only pistols, knives, or gadgets

- Complete Night Raid using only pistols, knives, or gadgets Looks Like A Nail - Kill five enemies with a sledgehammer in No Sleep

- Kill five enemies with a sledgehammer in No Sleep Bullseye Blitz - Land six consecutive headshots in Moving Mountains

- Land six consecutive headshots in Moving Mountains Roadside Assistance - Collapse an overpass on a tank in Nile Guard

- Collapse an overpass on a tank in Nile Guard Being Watched - Spot a total of 20 enemies with your drone in Operation Ember Strike

- Spot a total of 20 enemies with your drone in Operation Ember Strike No Reinforcements - Shoot down the reinforcement chopper with a tank during Always Forward

All other Battlefield 6 campaign achievements

Of course, EA hasn't hidden all of the Battlefield 6 campaign achievements (also known as trophies if you're a PlayStation head). The non-hidden ones are as follows:

Stand Alone - Complete Always Faithful

- Complete Always Faithful Rock of Gibraltar - Complete The Rock and Operation Gladius

- Complete The Rock and Operation Gladius Devil in the Dark - Complete Night Raid

- Complete Night Raid Secret Service - Complete No Sleep and Moving Mountains

- Complete No Sleep and Moving Mountains High Roller - Complete Nile Guard

- Complete Nile Guard Damned If You Do - Complete Operation Ember Strike

- Complete Operation Ember Strike Cloak and Dagger - Complete the Battlefield 6 Campaign

- Complete the Battlefield 6 Campaign In Memoriam - Pick up a Campaign Collectable

- Pick up a Campaign Collectable Dogs of War - Pick up 5 Campaign Collectables

- Pick up 5 Campaign Collectables Hounds of War - Pick up 10 Campaign Collectables

- Pick up 10 Campaign Collectables Wolves of War - Pick up 20 Campaign Collectables

- Pick up 20 Campaign Collectables Pack Leader - Pick up all Campaign Collectables

- Pick up all Campaign Collectables Peak Performance - Complete a single-player mission on the hardest difficulty

- Complete a single-player mission on the hardest difficulty Liquidator - Headshot 50 enemies in the Campaign

- Headshot 50 enemies in the Campaign One Stone - Eliminate 3 enemies with a single grenade in single player

- Eliminate 3 enemies with a single grenade in single player Armor Annihilation - Destroy 10 enemy vehicles in single player

Battlefield 6 multiplayer achievements

If you're more of a multiplayer head, these are the Battlefield 6 achievements you can get outside of the campaign:

Private First Class Montes - Reach Rank 9

- Reach Rank 9 Lance Corporal Matkovic - Reach Rank 14

- Reach Rank 14 Sargeant Redford - Reach Rank 25

- Reach Rank 25 Command and Conquest 2 - Capture 128 objectives in Conquest

- Capture 128 objectives in Conquest Frontline - Take 41 sectors in Breakthrough

- Take 41 sectors in Breakthrough Super Bomb Man - Arm or disarm 5 M-COM stations in a multiplayer match

- Arm or disarm 5 M-COM stations in a multiplayer match Five by Five - Get 5 multi-kills as Assault in multiplayer

- Get 5 multi-kills as Assault in multiplayer Wrench Monkey - Repair 2042 worth of damage on vehicles

- Repair 2042 worth of damage on vehicles Stolz Der Nation - Get 250 sniper rifle kills as Recon

- Get 250 sniper rifle kills as Recon A Joyful Nurse - Revive 1996 players as Support

- Revive 1996 players as Support Medal of Honor - Commit 414 acts of valor in multiplayer

- Commit 414 acts of valor in multiplayer Heavy Weaponry - Get 5 kills with an LMG without reloading

- Get 5 kills with an LMG without reloading 1200 - Get 6 sidearm headshot kills in a match

- Get 6 sidearm headshot kills in a match Road Rash - Get a Roadkill with vehicles

- Get a Roadkill with vehicles A Little C4 Knocking at Your Door - Deal 2,000 damage to enemy vehicles with Demolition Charges

- Deal 2,000 damage to enemy vehicles with Demolition Charges First Blood 2 - Perform 10 takedowns in a multiplayer match

- Perform 10 takedowns in a multiplayer match Punished - Get 129 kills in multiplayer

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.