So, we've put together a quick little explained on whether or not Battlefield 6 has crossplay.

Is Battlefield 6 crossplay? Cross-platform multiplayer explained

Yes, Battlefield 6 features full crossplay functionality between PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

This is turned on by default, meaning when you jump into a multiplayer match, you will automatically be matched with players across all three platforms.

There are a few different options you can tinker around with, though.

The first of these is console-only crossplay. This, shockingly, is only available to console players, and will attempt to match you with other console players only, i.e. PS5 players will be matched with other PS5 players and Xbox Series X/S players, but not PC players.

It has been confirmed that this prioritises console-only players, but does not guarantee it, meaning you could still be matched with the odd PC player if there aren't enough other console players, such as during quiet hours.

The second option you have is to simply turn crossplay off. This is available to players on all platforms, and selecting this option guarantees that you will only be matched against other players on your own platform, whether that's PC, PS5 or Xbox.

It should be noted that, naturally, if you turn crossplay off, you will not be able to join a party with any friends who are playing on other consoles, so you'll have to turn crossplay back on if you've got a pal on PC, for example.

