But with developer Larian Studios confirming that it was leaving behind the world of D&D in favour of new ventures, fans of the series were left wondering if the task of making Baldur's Gate 4 would be taken up by anyone else.

While there was speculation that new studio Giant Skull, led by former Respawn Entertainment game director Stig Asmussen, would be in charge of BG4, Wizards of the Coast has now confirmed that this will not be the case, with the studio instead developing a more action-focused D&D adaptation.

In an interview with The Game Business, Wizards of the Coast president John Hight said, "Of course, we're going to do a successor [to BG3]. This is not the successor to that game. We go to Stig and his team to tell an incredible story and bring Dungeons & Dragons to a very broad audience.

"Ideally, the game will appeal to Dungeons & Dragons players because it will help them realise their imagination. But it's also going to hopefully appeal to people that love playing action games, that love the Jedi games, that love God of War games."

The search for a successor to Larian is ongoing, with WotC parent company Hasbro's senior vice president of digital strategy Eugene Evans confirming to PC Gamer last year that "we're going to take our time and find the right partner, the right approach, and the right product that could represent the future of Baldur's Gate".

"We're now talking to lots of partners and being approached by a lot of partners who are embracing the challenge of, 'What does the future of the Baldur's Gate franchise look like?'"

So, good news: Baldur's Gate 4 is coming. Bad news: Baldur's Gate 4 is not coming for a very long time.

"We certainly hope it's not another 25 years," Evans explained, in a sentiment that will be echoed by Baldur's Gate fans the world over.

