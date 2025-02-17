So to satisfy that curiosity, we've rounded up all the main voice actors that appear in Avowed, alongside who they play in the game.

Avowed voice actors

Avowed. Obsidian Entertainment

The full list of voice actors is yet to be revealed, however, many of the most notable characters have been disclosed. We've rounded up a number of them below:

Mara Junot as Giatta

Brandon Keener as Kai

Scott Whyte as Marius

Anjali Bhimani as Yatzli

Once we find out more about the cast, we'll make sure to update this piece.

Who voices Kai in Avowed?

Avowed. Microsoft Gaming

Kai is played by the American voice actor Brandon Keener in Avowed.

Video game fans will most notably recognise their voice as Garrius Vakarian in the Mass Effect trilogy. Keener also voiced Detective Harold Caldwell in L.A. Noire, ISAC in Tom Clancy's The Division, Tobian in Saints Row and Saints Row 2 as well as Advent in the Xcom series.

When it comes to live-action, the Arkansas-born actor appeared in Nocturne as David, Coach Hale in The Sex Lives of College Girls, Mr. O. in PEN15 and most recently, John Bradley in The Pitt.

Where do you know the Avowed cast from?

Avowed. Obsidian / Radio Times

Mara Junot has played various characters in Netflix's Arcane series, Storm in Marvel Rivals and Marvel's Midnight Suns, Zuri Abara in Starfield, Leslie Thompkins in Batman: Arkham Shadow, Lisa in Genshin Impact as well as Sindel, Sareena and Cris in Mortal Kombat 1.

Scott Whyte has worked across games, TV and films with his most notable role being Chris Anderson on the '90s NBC show, City Guys. Aside from this, he has popped up with smaller voice parts in Missing Link, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Ranger and Love, Death & Robots. When it comes to gaming, Whyte played Skeletor in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2023), Spartan Vettel in Halo Infinite, Captain Qwark in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Crash himself in Crash Bandicoot: It's About Time.

Last but certainly not least, Anjali Bhimani has come to prominence in recent years by taking the roles of Symmetra in Overwatch and Rampart in Apex Legends. They also played guest roles of Dr. Budraja on The Sopranos, Nina Patel on Modern Family alongside tons of additional voice work across Marvel's Spider-Man, Diablo IV, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and many more titles.

Avowed is available across Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

