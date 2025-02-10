It’s even set in the same fantasy world as the Pillars of Eternity games. This RPG has a lot of pedigree behind it.

Microsoft, too, has been releasing more of its games on PS5 and is even launching Forza Horizon 5 on the platform.

So, is Avowed coming to PS5? Read on to find out what we know.

Is Avowed coming to PS5 at launch?

No, Avowed is not on PS5 as of the game’s launch on 13th/18th February 2025. You cannot currently play Avowed on PS5.

The only way to play Avowed at launch is on Xbox or PC.

Based on what Microsoft has been doing with its “exclusive” games recently, though, this could change and an Avowed PS5 port could be released sometime in the future.

Could Avowed come to PS5 later?

Avowed could come to PS5 at a later date but nothing has been said by Microsoft, Xbox or Obsidian Entertainment about a PlayStation port of the game.

The Outer Worlds 2, the next game by Obsidian, is set to be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on the same day as one another – Avowed could join it in going multiplatform, eventually.

There has been nothing official said on a PS5 version of Avowed, but many fans are thinking (see: hoping) that a smile, nod and raised eyebrows could mean the game is on the way to Sony’s current-gen console.

During an interview with MinnMaxx, Avowed director Carrie Patel smiled, did a small nod and shrugged their shoulders (while raising their eyebrows) when interviewer Ben Hanson said “Avowed is obviously coming to PS5 at some point…”

Check it out below and you can make up your own mind:

Time will tell if Avowed comes to PS5 or not and we’ll update this page with official information should it become available.

Which platforms can play Avowed?

Avowed can be played on Xbox Series X/S and PC (Steam, Xbox app and Battle.net). It is on Game Pass for console and PC, too.

You can purchase Avowed on Xbox from GAME (Premium physical edition – no disc, though) or on Xbox or PC (Steam) from CDKeys.

As of writing, these are the only platforms confirmed to play Avowed, with no official word on a PS5 or Nintendo Switch 2 version.

For now, you’ll have to make do with playing the game on Xbox Series X/S or PC. Time will tell if it becomes available on other platforms in the future.

