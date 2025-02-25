Now that it's been out over a week, though, how is it faring? It's had some tough competition with Kingdome Come: Deliverance 2.

It's dropped on Game Pass, which should help player count, but not extra sales.

An easy way to find out is to check Steam, so let's take a look!

How many people are playing Avowed?

At the time of writing (the 25th February, 2025), there are 7,729 people playing Avowed, according to the Steam community hub.

On the day it released, Avowed had just over 17,000 players.

These number aren't very impressive compared to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, which had over 170,000 people playing the game a few days ago.

Granted, we're not seeing all the sales numbers due to other platforms and Game Pass. But some might expect the numbers to be a lot higher regardless, especially for a big title like this.

How much money has Avowed made?

Until sales numbers are officially announced, it's hard to predict how much money Avowed has made. Especially since we don't know how much they get from Game Pass.

But there's no harm in trying to work it out... If we take a look at the highest concurrent players (17,000), and the price of the game (£59.99 for the standard edition), we can deduct that Avowed has made at least £1 million.

Of course, this is to be taken with a pinch of salt, because this is only based on Steam data. Many have bought the physical copy for Xbox, and more yet have played on Game Pass.

If official numbers are ever released, we'll be sure to update this page.

