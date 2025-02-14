You can bring two companions with you at any time and speak to any who are left behind at camps.

Companions help out in combat, and you can make use of their abilities by issuing them with commands in combat and out of it.

If you’re wondering about romancing companions in Avowed… you’re playing the wrong game (Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 for that). As per PCGamer, though, there is a small bit of romance with one companion.

With that out of the way, it’s time to find out how many Avowed companions there are and how to recruit them.

How many companions are in Avowed?

Avowed. Obsidian

There are four main companions in Avowed. You also have two other companions in the prologue.

The four main Avowed companions are Kai, Marius, Giatta and Yatzli. You will unlock them simply by following the main story missions – they cannot be missed and play important roles in the story.

You can take two companions out with you at any time. As for the best duo to drag around, our personal favourite Avowed companion combo was Marius and Yatzli. But your mileage may vary!

Avowed’s prologue companions, meanwhile, are Garryck and Ilora. Garryck is there for you when you first wake up and, soon after that, you can choose to free Ilona from her prison cell.

Both will leave on a boat with you, and you’ll all go your separate ways as the prologue comes to an end.

With that out of the way, it’s time to explain the full list of main companions in Avowed.

Full list of Avowed companions

The full list of Avowed companions is as follows:

Kai

Marius

Giatta

Yatzli

Read on for the key details on them!

Kai

A screenshot of Kai's character screen in Avowed. Obsidian

You get Kai as a companion in Avowed in Dawnshore – Claviger’s Landing. Kai is a Fighter and of the Coastal Aumaua race.

Kai is the first of the four main companions that you’ll meet and recruit in the game. You'll meet him almost immediately after the prologue and you literally can't miss this because it's a main story moment.

While you're exploring the world, Kai can use fire attacks to help you burn through vine-based blockages.

Kai has a companion quest and there is the option to express a romantic interest in him after that.

As per his description on the official Avowed website, Kai is: "Companionable, laid-back, and experienced, he’s the most stable and straightforward of the player’s companions and the one you’d vote 'most likely to have a beer with'."

Marius

A screenshot of Marius's character screen in Avowed. Obsidian

You’ll unlock Marius as a companion in Avowed around the time that you're in Paradis — quite near the start of the game. He'll come onto your radar during an unmissable main story quest where you have to solve a murder.

Marius is a Ranger of the Mountain Dwarf race. While you're in the world, Marius can use his hunter's sense to help you find treasure chests, backpacks and other collectibles.

Marius has his own companion quest and his Dwarf society plays a big part in quite a late-game quest.

"Born into one of the most uninhabitable areas in the Living Lands, Marius learned quickly how to survive, and even thrive, in the wilderness, becoming one of the Lands’ most sought-after hunters and guides… he feels more comfortable facing the dangers and hazards of the wild than he does among the comforts of civilisation."

Giatta

A screenshot of Giatta's character screen in Avowed. Obsidian

Giatta is an Human, and you’ll meet her and recruit her as a companion in Fior mes Ivèrno. She is a Wizard that's into Animancy.

You'll meet her during an unmissable main story mission around the middle of the game. You'll even get to visit her parents' basement. While you're in the world, she can use a handy device called the Phantasmal Focus to activate essence generators.

"Giatta may be less familiar with the fashion of her Vailian ancestors, but she dresses for any situation, whether research or exploration.

"She carries the phantasmal focus, the very invention that contributed to her family’s downfall. Time will tell how she chooses to use it."

Yatzli

A screenshot of Yatzli's character screen in Avowed. Obsidian

Yatzli is the final Avowed companion you’ll recruit and you’ll add her to your party in Scattersharp. She, too, is a wizard, but is of the Hearth Orlan race.

You'll bump into her in the open world once (when she is looking for a ladder), and you'll recruit her later in an unmissable main story mission. This is maybe about two thirds through the game.

While you're in the world together, she can dispel illusions to help open up various paths for you to explore.

"Practically born with a grimoire in hand, Yatzli has been slinging spells and taunts her whole life. While she lives in Fior mes Ivèrno with her loving partner, she's more often found in the ruins dotting the Living Lands.

"Yatzli relishes leaving an impression on all she meets, good or bad."

