Avengers game Spider-Man DLC: Release date, trailer and latest news

Spider-Man was a notable omission from the line-up when Marvel’s The Avengers launched on consoles late last year, but he is no stranger to the video game world.

Insomniac set the bar for how good a superhero video game could be with Spider-Man, and the Spider-Man 2 game including Venom is already one of the most anticipated games, but we have a heck of a long time to go before we get the chance to play it. However, we do have some more Spidey action coming our way before then.

Spider-Man: With Great Power is DLC coming to The Avengers game, for PlayStation players anyway, and it is coming very soon.

So for all we know about it so far, read on.

When is The Avengers Spider-Man DLC release date?

We only have to get the rest of this month out of the way before Spider-Man: With Great Power gets released as it is set to come out on Tuesday, 30th November 2021.

The release date announcement said: “We have an update to our roadmap, and you’ll want to mark your calendars for this one. Klaw Raid and PlayStation-Exclusive Hero Spider-Man arrive in Patch 2.2, which includes the reworks, on November 30!

The iconic web-slinger Spider-Man will come exclusively to PlayStation players in the 30th November update along with the Spider-Man: With Great Power Hero Event. You’ll experience Spider-Man’s story through unlockable challenges woven throughout the Avengers Initiative.”

What platforms can you get The Avengers Spider-Man DLC on?

Apologies to every Avengers player out there that does not game on Sony, as the Spider-Man DLC for Avengers will only be available to those who own the game on the PS4 or the PS5. This should not come as too much of a surprise considering Spidey and Sony go hand in hand, but it is disappointing especially considering that The Avengers is currently on Xbox Game Pass.

“Because of the relationship Sony and PlayStation have with Marvel, there was a unique opportunity for PlayStation fans to be able to have that hero brought to them,” Scot Amos of Crystal Dynamics said previously.

What is the Spider-Man DLC story?

We have an official Spider-Man: With Great Power synopsis that answers that very question:

“Peter Parker has uncovered AIM’s new plan to acquire technology to improve its Synthoid army and he must then partner with The Avengers to stop this new threat. Along the way, he will form a friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow while trying to keep his true identity under wraps.”

Is The Avengers Spider-Man the same as Insomniac’s Spider-Man?

That would have been cool, wouldn’t it, if the Avengers game Spider-Man was the same one from the Spidey games on PS4 and PS5?

Alas, this version of Peter Parker is unrelated to the one that has just teamed up with Miles Morales. So a shared Marvel gaming universe is still a way off yet – until, possibly, the Wolverine game.

Is there a trailer for Spider-Man: With Great Power?

At the time of writing there’s no trailer but, given that the Spider-Man Avengers DLC will be with us in a few short weeks, we imagine one will be released any day now. As soon as it is, we will get this page updated so you can see it for yourself.

