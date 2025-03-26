So, with Jenks off gallivanting around the zone, it's up to you to find him, but where exactly is he?

How to find Jenks the butler in Atomfall explained

If you're finding it hard to find Jenks, that's probably because he's unfortunately no longer of this world.

Jenks's body can be found lying in the grass on the western side of Casterfell Dam, at the coordinates 20.2 E, 90.5 N.

Loot his corpse and, alongside a rifle and some materials, you'll find a note marked "Send Aid to Datlow Hall".

Read the note to learn that Jenks was working for one Lady Charity, Prudence's sister, who has fallen ill thanks to the disaster, and that he had set out in search of some kind of medicine to heal her.

How to open the conservatory in Atomfall explained

With Jenks's note in hand, return to Prudence at Datlow Hall and hand her the note, telling her about the demise of poor Jenks in the process.

Prudence is pretty miffed at Jenks for going off and dying like that, but she quickly gets over his death and appoints you his successor, handing you the conservatory key – congratulations on becoming Jenks.

Head outside and look for a wooden door on the western side of the building. Open it with the conservatory key and head inside.

You'll immediately find a skeleton – our dear departed Lady Charity – as well as a few useful items.

Chief among these is the Stealth Manual. Picking this up will let you unlock three new skills on the skill tree:

Surprise Attack: Deal more damage to unaware enemies

Quiet Movement: Reduces the sound of your footsteps, making it more difficult for enemies to hear you

Quiet Takedown: Takedowns create less noise

You'll also find bandages, food, ammo and a Molotov Cocktail – neat!

