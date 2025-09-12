Last year, PlayStation released their first Astro Bot controller and it proved to be one of the most popular drops yet, selling out extremely quickly.

This latest design, dubbed the "Astro Bot Joyful Limited Edition," bears Astro's signature blue accents on the handles and buttons, as well as a smiley pair of eyes on the Touch Pad.

Here's how you can buy this happy little accessory today.

Astro Bot controller.

The Astro Bot Joyful DualSense Controller is available to pre-order from Friday 12th September until Thursday 2nd October.

Shipping will then begin from Thursday 30th October.

Astro Bot PS5 DualSense Controller UK price

The new Astro Bot Controller costs £74.99 – so £15 more than the average PS5 Dual Sense controller. However, as this skin is limited-edition, the extra money feels worth it.

Which UK retailers have the Astro Bot PS5 DualSense Controller in stock?

Right now, you can find the Astro Bot DualSense Controller at the official PlayStation store, as well as several other UK retailers such as Amazon and Very. Here's a full list for you:

How to pre-order the Astro Bot PS5 DualSense Controller

Given that this new controller is limited-edition, we expect it to be very popular, so your best bet is to head over to PlayStation and order it sooner rather than later.

We'd also recommend checking official third-party sellers like Very in case stocks run low.

Ad

Take a look at the brand new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE UK release date and reMarkable Paper Pro Move vs reMarkable 2. Plus, the new iPhone 17 Pro Max UK release date.