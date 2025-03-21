So, how are the sales figures looking, and how many players are actually playing?

Assassin's Creed Shadows sales numbers: What do we know?

It was already confirmed on 20th March, the game's launch day, that Assassin's Creed Shadows already has more than 1 million players.

"It's not even 4pm here in Canada and Assassin's Creed Shadows has already passed 1 million players," read a tweet from the official Ubisoft account.

Unfortunately, while we know that over 1 million players have jumped into feudal Japan, we don't have an accurate figure for sales.

Ubisoft has likely chosen to phrase it this way as it would include everyone playing via Ubisoft Plus, the company's subscription service (and whatever tiny number of people are playing through Amazon Luna).

However, it's probably safe to assume that the majority of players have purchased the game on consoles or Steam – where it is currently the top-selling game on the platform – so over 1 million sales globally at the time of writing sounds reasonable.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Steam chart: How many people are playing?

Assassin's Creed Shadows hit a peak concurrent player count of 41,412 on Steam during its launch day.

This does mean that it's already beaten Valhalla's peak player count, although Valhalla of course launched on Steam later than on consoles.

A more accurate comparison would be with Origins and Odyssey. Shadows currently sits just behind the peak for Origins, and still 20,000 behind Odyssey's peak of 62,069.

With the launch weekend now coming up, however, we wouldn't be surprised to see the game pick up speed and surpass both of these games.

Of course, Assassin's Creed has always been a more console-focused series, and the majority of players are likely going to be on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Sadly, with console player counts unavailable for the game, we will have to wait and see if Ubisoft releases any concrete data.

