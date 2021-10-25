Apex Legends season 11 release date: Storm Point map and Ash revealed

The Apex Legends Season 11 release date is nearly upon us, and we are trying to find out everything that we can about what is next for Respawn’s battle royale game.

Going by the title Escape, Apex Legends Season 11 sounds like it will be just as exciting as ever. This season will bring all sorts of new things to the game. So far, we have a trailer and a few details to go on – we know that the new map will be tropical and thay Ash is the new Legend’s name.

As the release date nears and the patch notes begin to appear, we’ll get you up to speed with all the essential information on Apex Legends Season 11.

When is the Apex Legends Season 11 release date?

The Apex Legends Season 11 release date is confirmed to be Tuesday, 2nd November 2021. So there isn’t long left to wait for those of us who’ve been eagerly anticipating this new season of content.

So set the day aside as the fresh new season of content will drop into Apex Legends, which is currently available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. And let’s not forget that Apex Legends Mobile is now here, too!

What time will Apex Legends Season 11 launch?

Respawn has not yet confirmed the official launch time for Apex Legends Season 11, but we can make a decent guess based on previous form.

It is a safe bet that Apex Legends Season 11 will launch at 6pm UK time on 2nd November 2021. That’s just a guess at this point, but we’ll be sure to let you know if/when the official time is confirmed.

Apex Legends Season 11 Ash

We have a new Legend coming in Apex Legends Season 11 – Ash is her name! She’s been described by the developers like so: “A simulacrum made from the woman who once was Dr. Ashleigh Reid, Ash detects death wherever she goes, spearing enemies with electric snares that lock them in place, tearing through space to take more lives. It would be easy to think that there was nothing human left within that cold steel.”

As for Ash’s abilities, this is what she’ll have in store:

Passive: Marked for Death

All deathbox locations are revealed and you click on one to mark surviving attackers.

Tactical: Arc Snare

A slow-moving snare of charged electricity that tethers people and inflicts damage on those nearby.

Ultimate: Phase Breach

Opens a one-way portal to a targeted location and head there instantly.

Apex Legends Season 11 patch notes

We are still awaiting the full details of the Apex Legends Season 11 patch notes, but we do know some of what should be coming thanks to a few morsels of information that have been doing the rounds.

We have a new Stories From The Outlands episode (see above) and the first teases of the new map have been revealed – we know that it will be a tropical island called Storm Point with gorgeous beaches primed for bloodshed. There will be a lot of new wildlife here too and those who hate spiders may want to approach it with caution…

The CAR SMG is returning with Apex Legends Season 11 is being added and Titanfall fans will know that weapon well. There will be differences with the Apex version of the weapon and we will let you know as soon as we know what they are.

The developers have described the CAR SMG like so: ” A flexible weapon, the C.A.R. SMG is capable of firing both Light and Heavy ammo. The Combat Advanced Round submachine gun is fully automatic and delivers a fair amount of recoil – as some players might remember from the gun’s storied past.”

And, of course, we will have the Escape Battle Pass with all the rewards that will entail too but, again, the specifics here are being kept under wraps for now – same too for details on the Apex Legends Season 11 care package.

Apex Legends Season 11 map

“Storm Point looks enticing, but the pristine beaches and crystal waters are just the eye of the hurricane.” So says the official description of Storm Point, the new Apex Legends map for Season 11.

The description continues: “Teeming with wild Prowlers and a new kind of enemy swarm, venomous spiders, the gathering storms only add to the tension in the air. Legends have arrived and will find new ways to travel across the map’s diverse POIs which include island clusters, jungle compounds and a base embedded within a giant mountain marking the highest location in any Apex Legends map to date.”

Apex Legends Season 11 gameplay

Respawn has also shared the gameplay trailer, embedded above this paragraph, which showcases some hands-on footage of Apex Legends Season 11 in action. Take a look at the clip to get a glimpse of what it will actually look/feel like to take part in this exciting new season.

Apex Legends Season 11 trailer

The Apex Legends Season 11 launch trailer is also available to watch, and here it is below for you right now! Have a look while you wait for the Apex Legends Season 11 release date to roll around, and admire the tropical tones of the new map.

