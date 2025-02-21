With players continuing to load into a variety of maps, publisher Innersloth has unveiled a 3D version of the game is on its way.

Here, find everything there is to know about Among Us 3D including its demo release date and all of the platforms the game is available on.

What is Among Us 3D?

Innersloth.

Among Us 3D is a new iteration of the game that enables players to play using a first-person perspective without a VR headset.

Innersloth says the VR and 3D versions are the same game, giving players the perfect opportunity to make the most of crossplay capabilities.

The rules in Among Us 3D remain the same. The only major change is the perspective of the action.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Among Us 3D demo is available for players during the Steam Next Fest which begins on 24th February 2025.

During this time, players will have the ability to download a slice of the full game to see how the new perspective changes how matches are played.

In addition to the demo being available, players can also add the full game to their wishlist on Steam.

How to play the Among Us 3D demo

Playing the Among Us 3D demo is a simple process.

All you need to do is head to Steam, search for Among Us 3D and download the demo onto your PC.

Once the download is finished, you can start searching for games and playing with a first-person perspective.

When is the full release for Among Us 3D?

Innersloth hasn't set a release date for Among Us 3D.

However, the publisher has revealed that it will be "coming soon" as part of a roadmap that will reveal what the future of Among Us has in store.

As soon as an official release date appears, we'll be sure to update the page with the latest information.

Which platforms can play Among Us 3D?

Among Us 3D is exclusively available on PC for the time being.

There's always a chance the new iteration of the game heads to PlayStation and Xbox at a later date but for now, the only place to play is on Steam.

Thanks to Among Us 3D being similar to the VR version of the game, VR and non-VR players will have the option to play together.

Great news if you're wanting to see which of your friends is sus!

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.