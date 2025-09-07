The games centre around 18-year-old photography student Max Caulfield, who learns that she is capable of rewinding time.

Based on the premise of the butterfly effect, by which changing small things in the present can radically alter the future, the narrative unfolds in different ways depending on how players choose to use this power to interact with the world.

The show is set to be written by Charlie Covell, the writer behind hit shows such as Netflix's Kaos and The End of the F***ing World, who will also serve as executive producer and showrunner.

KAOS creator Charlie Covell will act as writer and showrunner. Netflix

They will be joined by executive producers Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg and Timothy I. Stevenson under their Story Kitchen production company.

The series comes from the game's original publisher Square Enix, as well as Story Kitchen, Lucky Chap and Amazon MGM Studios producing.

On the project, Story Kitchen's Johnson and Goldberg said, "Story Kitchen has always believed that Life Is Strange deserved to be more than just a game – it's a cultural touchstone.

"After a decade-long journey, we're honoured to be bringing this beloved story to Amazon MGM alongside our incredible partners at Square Enix, our brilliant showrunner/writer Charlie Covell, and the amazing team at LuckyChap.

"Together, this thoughtfully assembled dream team is ready to share Life Is Strange with the world in an entirely new way!"

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Covell was equally enthusiastic about the chance to work on the game, stating "It's a huge honour to be adapting Life Is Strange of Amazon MGM Studios. I am a massive fan of the game, and I'm thrilled to be working with the incredible teams at Square Enix, Story Kitchen and Lucky Chap

"I can't wait to share Max and Chloe's story with fellow players and new audiences alike."

The original Life Is Strange, first released in 2015, received widespread acclaim from both critics and players, largely for its characters and storytelling.

Since then, Life Is Strange 2, released in two chunks across 2018 and 2019, and 2024's Life Is Strange: Double Exposure have proven rather more divisive, garnering mixed reviews, having been perceived to lack aspects of what made the original so special.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.