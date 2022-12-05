Little is currently known about the chapter 4 villain other than that he is a young Snapshot of Geno, the character who founded the IO. Despite any clarity about what The Ageless Champion is doing on the new island, we know that you can take him on in battle to claim some epic loot.

Thanks to the new Fortnite chapter 4 season 1 now being live, players have a new boss battle to complete: The Ageless Champion. Finding the location of the Ageless Champion is just half the battle, though, as defeating the mysterious new villain will prove difficult.

Read on to find out where The Ageless Champion location is in Fortnite and how to defeat The Ageless Champion boss battle. Discover, too, what you’ll unlock for defeating the chapter 4 season 1 boss.

How to find The Ageless Champion in Fortnite

The Ageless Champion location in Fortnite is in The Citadel. You’ll find The Ageless Champion roaming the Castle smack-bang in the middle of The Citadel. It seems as though he won’t always be in precisely the same spot in the castle but explore it a little and you’ll find him soon enough.

Simply head to that location and he’ll be waiting for you. Try to act quickly and get in a few hits before he does as this is not an easy boss battle to win. At least, we found that you’ll need to make sure you stock up first as our first attempt… did not go so well. Fortunately, we now know how to defeat The Ageless Champion and what you’ll unlock for doing so.

How to defeat The Ageless Champion in Fortnite

To defeat The Ageless Champion in Fortnite, you’ll need to stock up on your favourite weapons and keep your distance. You’ll need to whittle your way through his 750 Shield before reducing his 750 Health bar down to zero.

The Ageless Champion attacks with two weapons: The Shockwave Hammer, and The Ageless Champion’s Ex-Caliber Rifle. Get too close to him and he’ll smack you with the Shockwave Hammer. Get hit by this and you’ll be sent flying backwards and take 60 damage. It’s best to keep away from the Hammer and run away when you need to so as to avoid a hit from it.

The Ageless Champion’s Ex-Caliber Rifle, meanwhile, fires a sword into the ground that explodes after a second or two. Keep an eye out for that sword and avoid its detonation. Check out the YouTube video from HarryNinetyFour to see the boss battle (and its location) in action:

Our best advice on how to defeat The Ageless Champion in Fortnite is to stock up, keep your distance, and aim well to take out his Shield. If you’re finding the boss too hard to take down by yourself, try defeating him in Duos or in Squads. The more of you fighting him, the better.

Defeating The Ageless champion in Fortnite will grant you some cool rewards. Not only should you earn 20,000 XP for completing the quest, (2,000 XP for the in-match Nighty Night reward) but you can also pick up his Shockwave Hammer and Ex-Caliber Rifle to use on your opponents. Some random loot should drop upon besting the foe, too.

