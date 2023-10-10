As it's such a huge franchise, you might be wondering if it's releasing on Steam. Most big titles do, right? Plus, scaling the roofs and walls of ninth-century Baghdad on a Steam Deck would lead to a pretty decent commute.

Listen to our new Gaming podcast, One More Life - the next episode is about AC Mirage!

Yet, just because a game is dropping on PC, that doesn't mean it will also release through Steam. There is another big store for downloading PC games, after all.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

AC Mirage on PC: Is it ever coming to Steam?

Unfortunately, Assassin's Creed Mirage is not available on Steam at the moment.

This is because of Ubisoft's partnership with Epic Games. As a component of this partnership, all AC games have been exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

So, to play Assassin's Creed Mirage on the PC, you'll need either a Ubisoft Connect account or an Epic Games Store account.

But will Mirage ever drop on Steam? While it's impossible to say for sure, we reckon the exclusivity to Epic Games won't last forever.

Every other Assassin's Creed has been released on Steam eventually. Valhalla was an Epic Games exclusive, too, on its release, but dropped on Steam less than a month after. So hopefully the same will occur with Mirage!

AC Mirage PC Requirements

If you're a shopper at the Epic Games Store, but you're unsure if you have the specs for Assassin's Creed Mirage, let's take a look at both the minimum and recommended requirements.

Minimum requirements

These specs are necessary to simply play the game (at 30 frames per second):

Operating System - Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions)

- Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions) Processor - AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz, Intel Core i7-4790K @ 4.4 GHz (Intel Core i5-8400 @ 4.0 GHz for Intel Arc with ReBAR) or better

- AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz, Intel Core i7-4790K @ 4.4 GHz (Intel Core i5-8400 @ 4.0 GHz for Intel Arc with ReBAR) or better RAM - 8 GB (running dual-channel mode)

- 8 GB (running dual-channel mode) Video Card - AMD Radeon RX 570 (4 GB), Intel Arc A380 (6 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or better

- AMD Radeon RX 570 (4 GB), Intel Arc A380 (6 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or better Hard Drive - 40 GB available storage (SSD recommended)

- 40 GB available storage (SSD recommended) DirectX Version - DirectX 12

Recommended requirements

And these are the specs to get the very best out of the game (and play at 60 frames per second):

Operating System - Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions)

- Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions) Processor - AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 4.2 GHz, Intel Core i7-8700K @ 4.6 GHz or better

- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 4.2 GHz, Intel Core i7-8700K @ 4.6 GHz or better RAM - 16 GB (running dual-channel mode)

- 16 GB (running dual-channel mode) Video Card - AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB), Intel Arc A750 (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (6 GB) or better

- AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB), Intel Arc A750 (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (6 GB) or better Hard drive - 40 GB available storage (SSD recommended)

- 40 GB available storage (SSD recommended) DirectX Version - DirectX 12

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.