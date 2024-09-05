From wide-eyed kids to nostalgic adults, Disney fans span across a range of people. Everyone has a Disney fan in their life, but what do you do when it's time for gift giving?

Luckily, Disney gifts are just as interesting, diverse and varied as the Disney fans themselves. From baby Disney gifts to Disney Christmas gifts, Disney home gifts and beyond, there are plenty of options for different seasons and occasions.

Maybe your loved one is a fan of a particular Disney movie or franchise. Well, not to worry; you can easily find plenty of options that are unique to specific Disney creations — we're talking Disney Stitch gifts, Disney Frozen gifts, Disney Princess gifts and more.

Here's the ultimate roundup of the best Disney toys, gifts and LEGO® that's sure to put a smile on the face of the Disney fan in your life.

Best Disney gifts, LEGO and toys to buy in 2024

Joy, Sadness & Anxiety

LEGO Joy, Sadness and Anxiety. LEGO

With Inside Out 2 being one of the smash cinematic hits of the summer, there's never been a better time to purchase an Inside Out-themed gift than right now.

These models are part of LEGO's BrickHeadz range, which are perfect for kids aged 10 and up to play with or display in their bedroom.

Buy Joy, Sadness and Anxiety for £17.99 at LEGO

Up House

LEGO Up House. LEGO

Who hasn't cried over the opening montage scene from Up? Well, now you can have the chance to relive that experience thanks to the Up House set from LEGO — although we're sure there'll be less tears involved this time.

Mini-figures of Carl Fredricksen, Russell and Dug are included to help bring the magic to life even more. This house tells a story, so Disney fans can revisit the story time and time again.

Buy Up House for £49.99 at LEGO

Stitch

Stitch LEGO

Did you know you can have the chance to own your very own model of one of Disney's most beloved characters? This Stitch LEGO set comes with a cool Hawaiian shirt, flower and ice-cream cone to play with or display.

His movable head and ears mean that this is among the best Disney Stitch gifts for older kids who can play with him while knowing not to play too hard. You can also build this model with the LEGO Builder app, where you can zoom in, rotate sets in 3D and track their progress.

Buy Stitch for £59.99 at LEGO

Walt Disney Tribute Camera

Walt Disney tribute camera. LEGO

It's time to explore your love of both Disney and filmmaking with this Walt Disney tribute camera. Created to celebrate 100 years of Disney, this impressive set features intricate details like a hinged back panel, a sliding matte box to reveal the lenses and even a miniature director clapperboard.

Once finished, your collectible display LEGO set features a film strip with 20 stills and 3 printed screens of Disney’s The Old Mill short.

Buy Walt Disney Tribute Camera for £89.99 at LEGO

Young Simba the Lion King

Young Simba. LEGO

Meet Simba back in the time where he just couldn't wait to be king. The Young Simba LEGO set gives LEGO enthusiasts the chance to fully immerse themselves in the building process, thanks to the challenging skill level the set requires.

Not only will the end model give you a fabulous sense of achievement, it's also posable, allowing you to display your Young Simba in a variety of poses. Who knows, perhaps you could even get some more LEGO Simbas to join him?

Buy Young Simba the Lion King for £114.99 at LEGO

Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters' Cottage

LEGO Sanderson Sisters Cottage. LEGO

Spooky season is almost upon us, which means it's time to return to an ultimate Halloween classic. This time, you can jump right into the set thanks to this LEGO recreation of the Sanderson Sisters' Cottage, complete with six characters and a magical cat.

This LEGO set is packed full of hidden details from the 1993 movie, including pink smoke that emerges from the chimney when you turn the water wheel. This is a must-have for Halloween lovers and Disney fans alike.

Buy Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters' Cottage for £199.99 at LEGO

Disney Castle

Disney LEGO castle. LEGO

There's no need to wish upon a star for your dream of owning the Disney Castle to come true— you can buy it right from the LEGO store.

There's more to this model than just its stunning exterior. Inside the castle's walls you'll find references to 14 separate Disney movies, paying homage to over 100 years of filmmaking with eight mini-figures included.

Buy Disney Castle for £344.99 at LEGO

Disney Dreamlight Valley Cozy Edition Nintendo Switch Game

Disney Dreamlight Valley cosy edition Switch game. Argos

Autumn is here and we're so ready for the cosy vibes to begin. And what could be cosier than bringing the Disney and Pixar magic back to Dreamlight Valley?

This exclusive retail edition of the Nintendo Switch game features a sticker set, collectible poster, full access to the base game and exclusive digital bonuses.

Buy Disney Dreamlight Valley Cozy Edition Nintendo Switch Game for £41.99 at Argos

tonies Toniebox Starter Set with 4 Disney Audio Characters Bundle

tonies Toniebox Starter Set with 4 Disney Audio Characters Bundle John Lewis

Are you looking to gift a little one something with a difference? tonies have been taking the toy world by storm and are far more than just a toy. For those not in the know, a Toniebox is a kid's audio player that is made from carefully woven sustainable fabric that's soft enough to cuddle, meaning your child can fall asleep comfortably to the sounds of bedtime stories.

This bundle includes four Disney characters, each telling a unique story. We've got Elsa from Frozen, Woody from Toy Story, the family Madrigal from Encanto and Balloo from The Jungle Book. You can even take your adventures on the go, thanks to the Toniebox's seven hours of battery life.

Buy tonies Toniebox Starter Set with 4 Disney Audio Characters Bundle for £124.99 at John Lewis

The Lion King musical tickets

TodayTix

Buying someone a Disney gift doesn't necessarily mean buying them a physical item. The Lion King is one of the West End's unmissable musical productions, thanks to its stellar soundtrack by Elton John. This hit production allows you to experience the iconic tale in a brand-new way at the Lyceum Theatre — Be Prepared to sing your heart out to all your favourite tunes!

Musical lovers and Disney lovers tend to go hand-in-hand, so this is the perfect gift idea for anyone invested in the more musical side of Disney films.

Buy The Lion King musical tickets for £35 at TodayTix