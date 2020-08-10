How to turn your pet into Disney dog with new Snapchat filter

Sure, your dog is pretty adorable already, but now you can ramp up the cuteness with a new Snapchat filter.

Advertisement

The latest filter makes your dog look like a Disney character with those big doe eyes.

Dog owners have been sharing their photos on social media showcasing the Disney-fied dog look.

The tip originally came from the Dogspotting Society Facebook group as Danielle Sugden posted: “For those who don’t know … Snapchat has a new filter and it basically Disneyfies your dog. YOU ARE WELCOME. Plz post your Disney dwags here.”

Danielle added two snaps of her Samoyeds using the filter, which is called Cartoon Face on Snapchat.

The filter isn’t affiliated with Disney or created by the House of Mouse, but it does look uncannily like Lady or Tramp or even the 101 Dalmatians.

How to get the Cartoon Face filter

The Snapchat filter is easy to use, just follow the instructions below:

Open Snapchat and hit the face to the right of the circle button

Hit explore in the bottom right

Search for ‘cartoon face’

When it appears on the screen, turn the camera on your dog and the eyes will appear

You can, of course, use the filter on yourself for that wide-eyed Disney character look

Don’t forget to share your photos!

😆 Pals I'm a Disney Dog! 😆



My hooman been playing wiv filters n made me a cartoon pup. Wunder wot my Disney name wood be 🤔



Happy Sunday Furrends 🐶🐾💕 pic.twitter.com/H4nG3Ck7qb — Harry Shih-Tzu (@HarryTzu) August 9, 2020

Our hearts can’t take it…

SNAPCHAT HAS A DOG FILTER THAT DOES DISNEY EYES THIS IS NOT A DRILL. pic.twitter.com/KuRqmaEoJF — Liz 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@lizdav93) August 8, 2020

We’re already planning all the future Disney+ dog movies.

There’s a Snapchat filter that turns dogs into Disney characters and ive never been happier. pic.twitter.com/LcavjezfG2 — Michael Charnley (@michaelgermnota) August 9, 2020

It’s like Lassie meets Disney.

this is so flippin cute

we tried the “disney dog” thing on our kirk boy and he looks like he straight up belongs in Frozen 😂 pic.twitter.com/8qlndiWNpS — keelz (@kiwiikeelz) August 9, 2020

The filter definitely adds a bit of sass, too…

Castiel as a Disney dog is the best thing I have seen all day. We can’t stop laughing 😂 pic.twitter.com/eSgl7KnZqk — Castiel’s Angels (@CastielsAngels7) August 9, 2020

Advertisement

For more Disney content visit our Disney+ hub. Looking for something to watch? Check out our best series on Disney+ and best movies on Disney+ guide or visit our TV Guide for what to watch now.