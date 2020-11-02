Accessibility Links

Cyberpunk 2077 OnePlus 8T phone launches before game

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition has been announced with a new custom design and accessories.

OnePlus has just announced a new limited edition phone – a custom-designed limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 One Plus 8T.

Crossover OnePlus phones aren’t a new thing – the brand has run limited crossover phones with Star Wars and Marvel Avengers versions in India, and there was the McLaren phone in the USA and UK.

But the Cyberpunk 2077 phone uses a different metal covering, switching up the look completely. The camera section has been extended to cover the whole top of the phone with the branding in full view.

There’s also a pixel design with the bright neon yellow colouring also in plain view.

The accessories it ships with include six pin badges, a retail box designed for the Cyberpunk 2077 edition and a phone case. The manual also unfolds as a poster.

The software is also part of the design with custom animations and UI.

The phone itself is the same as the OnePlus 8T, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It goes on sale in China for 3999 Yuan, that’s about £600. We’ll keep you posted on its availability for the UK.

If you can’t wait there’s the OnePlus 8T on sale now.

Visit our technology section for more news, or if you’re looking for deals we have our Black Friday deals guide, the best Black Friday phone deals or check when PS5 pre-order and stock is back in.  

