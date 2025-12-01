The PSVR2 has joined the ranks of the PS5 Digital and PlayStation Portal by hitting its lowest-ever price in the UK Black Friday sales.

The VR headset has been reduced by £100, taking it from £399 to £299.

The PSVR2 came out in February 2023 and impressed us with its 4K HDR visuals, 110 degree field of view and PlayStation VR2 Sense technology, which features eye tracking, headset feedback and 3D Audio.

Both the PSVR2 and the Meta Quest are still the biggest VR headsets around, and both are on sale this Black Friday. Let's take a look at how you can save.

How much does the PSVR2 cost for Cyber Monday 2025?

PSVR2 in action Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

The PSVR2 has already undergone a major discount in the last 12 months, having been permanently reduced from £529.99 to £399.99. However, this Black Friday the device has dropped even lower and now sits at its cheapest price ever.

The VR headset is now on sale for £299.99 at Currys, Amazon and Very, saving you £100 or 25%.

Where to buy the PSVR2 in the UK this Cyber Monday

The PSVR2 cheapest price can be found at tech retailers Currys, Amazon and Very. Plus they also have additional bundles featuring accessories and games.

At PlayStation itself, there is a smaller saving of £90 which takes the cost to £309.99. However, this deal will actually last longer as the PlayStation Black Friday sale will last until 18th December.

Best PSVR2 deals and bundles we've seen this Black Friday

Amazon

PSVR2 | £399 £299.99 (save £100 or 25%)

What's the deal: The cheapest price ever on the PSVR2 is £299 at Amazon, Currys and Very, that's a £100 saving from its original RRP of £399. You can also get it for £90 off at PlayStation.

Why we chose it: Thanks to this discount, the PSVR2 now sits closer in price to the Meta Quest 3S which is a famously mid-priced version of the Meta Quest 3. So if you've been puzzling over which to buy, this is your sign.

PSVR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle | £399.99 £309.99 (save £90 or 22%)

What's the deal: PlayStation has bundled up the PSVR2 with the game Horizon Call of the Mountain for £309.99, that means you can get started as soon as you open your headset.

Why we chose it: Horizon Call of the Mountain is a breath-taking game filled with peril, adventure and incredible scenery. It's the perfect introduction to the world of VR.

Buy PSVR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle for £399.99 £309.99 (save £90 or 22%) at PlayStation

PSVR2 & VR2 Sense Controller Charging Station | £433.99 £349 (save £84 or 19%)

What's the deal: This package gives you the add-on of the Sense Controller Charging station. This normally costs £34.99 so added on to the £399 headset that takes the cost to £433.99, however this bundle is available for £349.

Why we chose it: If you like your consoles with extra accessories, this bundle is worth it.

Buy PSVR2 & VR2 Sense Controller Charging Station for £433.99 £349 (save £84 or 19%) at Very

