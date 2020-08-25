It’s coming! Black Friday is looming over the retail world imminently – and shops will soon be vying for customers.

Advertisement

Cut-price deals, reward points, and bundles will all be on the agenda – but Currys has a unique off that just might swing several consumers their way.

Their revelatory Price Match Promise has been running for a few years now and has already been enjoyed by some – but how exactly does the offer work?

Read on for more on Currys’ unique offer and how it could change your sales experience.

How does Currys’ Price Match Promise work?

The Currys’ Price Match Promise means that if you find your product cheaper at another major retailer Currys will match the price. Better yet, this promise applies seven days after your purchase!

You can compare prices on their website without even leaving the product page – you can click the convenient “Compare Prices” link right above the “Add to Basket” button on the right-hand side. This will then take you to a neat little table further down the page, showing the price and delivery page of the same product at other retailers.

If you do, however, find a better price before you purchase, then get in touch with Currys through your nearest store, and let them know of the product and the competitor’s price.

If you’ve already bought the item and find a better offer, you still have seven days to make good on Currys’ promise. If you bought the product in-store then simply pop back in (don’t forget the receipt!). If you purchased online, click on Currys’ Contact Us page and then click on the “Need Help” banner, which will start a webchat with a Currys employee who can organise the price match.

For more information on Currys’ price promise see their website here.

Does Currys’ Price Match Promise apply to Black Friday?

Yes! This offer has been used in conjunction with Black Friday over the last few years, which handily means Currys will match some rock-bottom prices over the retail event.

For more information on what to expect from Curry’s Black Tag sale this year, see our Currys PC World Black Friday guide.

Advertisement

For more tech news check out our Technology section.