CES 2022 highlights: Big reveals include Sony, Samsung and a new ASUS foldable

CES 2022 is well underway and tech fans have already been treated to a wide array of new phones, tablets, foldables and more. The shock reveal of another electric vehicle concept from Sony has stolen plenty of headlines, but there have been some much more accessible gadgets on show too, including a new smartphone from Samsung, some new Nokia handsets and an impressive foldable from ASUS.

It’s the first time since 2020 that CES – or the Consumer Electronics Show – has returned to its spiritual home in Las Vegas, thanks to disruption caused by the global pandemic. Now, with the world watching on both online and in-person, some of the big guns of consumer tech are announcing show-stopping products. The RadioTimes.com Tech team will be on hand throughout the event to update this page and keep you abreast of the most important new tech coming out of CES 2022.

This year, many noteworthy brands – including Google, Microsoft, Lenovo, T-Mobile, and more – have made the decision not to attend the show in person, favouring a largely online presence.

So far, the highlights include Samsung’s new version of the ever-popular Galaxy S21 – the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, or ‘Fan Edition’. It’s a more affordable version of the standard handset which we will discuss in grater detail further down this page.

ASUS announced an interesting new concept too, showing off a new foldable laptop-tablet hybrid, the ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold.

The likes of Sony, Vivo, OnePlus, and many more have also been touting impressive new products, with another stand-out phone coming from an unlikely source, Realme. We’ll go into greater detail on all of these brands’ announcements and the new Realme handset later in this article.

When does CES 2022 start and finish?

The show began on Wednesday 5th January in Las Vegas Nevada. It returns to a physical venue for the first time since 2020, having been held as an online show in 2021, due to the pandemic.

CES 2022 was originally scheduled to end on Saturday 8th January, but will now end one day early, on the 7th. We’ll be updating this page as the show progresses to bring you the latest news, reveals, and announcements.

CES 2022 highlights so far

CES 2022: Phone announcements from Samsung, Realme, and more

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: One of our favourite announcements of the show so far has to be the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. We loved the standard S21 – it’s a powerful all-rounder with a great camera, an easy-to-use interface, and a sleek design. The FE will pack many of those features into a more affordable package when it’s released on 11th January 2022.

Realme GT 2 Pro: A huge reveal from an unexpected source, Realme's announcement of the GT 2 Pro has certainly taken some CES 2022 attendees by surprise. A host of high-end specs mean this new handset is launching an assault on the top-end flagship market. It carries Snapdragon's all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a huge battery, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and what Realme is calling the "world's only" 150-degree wide-angle camera, as part of a three-lens array. All-in-all, it looks very flagship-y and we can't wait to try one out. However, it will only be available in China on its original release. Europe is next though, according to Realme.

Vivo 23 and Vivo 23 Pro: Another new handset announced at this year's show is the Vivo 23 and its big brother, the Vivo 23 Pro. These two mid-rangers have some interesting camera features and will come in around £300 and £390 respectively.

OnePlus 10 Pro: OnePlus isn't actually at CES, but the company is drip-feeding info about its new handset online day-by-day, so keep your eyes peeled. So far it looks sleek and feature-packed, boasting an 80W 'SuperVooc' charging facility.

Nokia G400: This phone is part of a newly launched range from Nokia brand owners, HMD Global. The G400 is the top of the range, but will still only cost around £230. It comes with 5G, a 5000 mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and a full HD screen, complete with 120Hz refresh rate. That's a lot of bang for your buck in this price bracket.

CES 2022: TV and streaming including Samsung and Sony announcements

Sony Bravia XR TV range: Sony announced its all-new ‘MASTER Series’ of televisions. The new sets being unveiled include the MASTER Series A95, a powerful QD-OLED set that we can’t wait to clap our eyes on.

Samsung Freestyle : The Samsung Freestyle is a portable, lightweight projector that could allow users to take the cinema with them. Weighing just two pounds, it's easy to transport and can play films, music, and light shows.

: The Samsung Freestyle is a portable, lightweight projector that could allow users to take the cinema with them. Weighing just two pounds, it’s easy to transport and can play films, music, and light shows. Samsung 2022 Eco Remote: Samsung also announced a new television remote — exciting, right? But get this. It charges using solar power and radio waves emitted by your broadband router. That means it never needs a battery change. That’s both wonderfully convenient and a great environmental boost.

CES 2022: tablets, laptops, and computing

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold: This foldable laptop-tablet hybrid is innovative and aesthetically appealing, but detail is a little thin on the ground right now. We love the concept, but will have to wait for prices, specs and info.

Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop: This new model from Dell controversially changes out F keys for an Apple-style touch bar. Early signs look promising and we're eager to see more of this premium laptop when it launches in the spring, costing around £1,000.

This new model from Dell controversially changes out F keys for an Apple-style touch bar. Early signs look promising and we’re eager to see more of this premium laptop when it launches in the spring, costing around £1,000. Razer Blade gaming laptops: The Razer Blade 14, 15, and 17 will be the first laptops with Nvidia’s all-new upgraded RTX graphics cards. It’s an exciting development for PC gamers.

CES 2022: gaming announcements

PlayStation VR 2: Sony confirmed the name of its next virtual reality gaming headset, PlayStation VR2, which will be compatible with the PS5. It promises “new sensory features, enhanced controls, and tracking and upgraded visual fidelity”. Horizon Call of the Mountain, from the makers of Horizon Zero Dawn, is set to be the first game on the platform.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset: HyperX revealed its new gaming headset, which it claims has up to 300 hours of battery life, a "world-first".

Dell Alienware: Dell announced a new Alienware flexible gaming set-up which will allow users to transition easily from gaming on television in one room, to using a screen or computer in another room seamlessly. It sounds like the gaming equivalent of Sonos's seamless multi-room sound systems and will rely heavily on cloud computing for top-end games.

Dell announced a new Alienware flexible gaming set-up which will allow users to transition easily from gaming on television in one room, to using a screen or computer in another room seamlessly. It sounds like the gaming equivalent of Sonos’s seamless multi-room sound systems and will rely heavily on cloud computing for top-end games. ASUS ROG Flow Z13: This newly announced gaming tablet from ASUS is a promising entry to the genre and could soon be best in class. It has a crisp display and the ability to connect to an external GPU. Watch this space.

More highlights: electric vehicles, gadgets, gizmos, and surprises

Movano Ring : The Movano Ring is embracing the growing popularity of smartwatches and fitness trackers, but packing many of their features into a smaller package – a ring. The product will launch in the second half of 2022. It’s not the first tracker ring, (note the Oura Ring,) but shows an interesting area of the wearables market that is set to grow.

Sony Vision-S 02: Perhaps the most surprising reveal so far is Sony's new electric SUV prototype, the Vision-S 02, the successor to last year's prototype, the Vision-S. We weren't expecting another car from Sony, but hey, it's 2022 and anything is possible. The new EV looks entirely plausible, but as anyone familiar with automotive prototypes will know, the existence of a prototype does not necessarily mean we will see a product come to market. However, Sony bringing an EV to market feels more likely than ever.

John Deere self-driving tractor: Another surprising vehicular announcement came from John Deere, the well-known farm machinery brand. The company's new tech essentially bolts on to existing John Deere tractors, turning them into self-driving vehicles that can till a field with no farmer in sight.

Another surprising vehicular announcement came from John Deere, the well-known farm machinery brand. The company’s new tech essentially bolts on to existing John Deere tractors, turning them into self-driving vehicles that can till a field with no farmer in sight. Kohler smart-bath technology: Just about everything else in your home is getting the smart-home treatment, so why not the bath? Imagine coming home from work, or the gym – or anywhere else for that matter – and finding a nice hot bath ready and waiting? We can certainly see this fitting nicely into some more involved smart home setups, but it’s not going to be available for a while and US pricing will start around $2,700 when it is. No word on UK availability just yet.

