Although a hooded blanket is a simple idea, it's revolutionised the way we wind down and keep cosy during these colder winter evenings. While there are a few hooded blanket brands out there, the Oodie is one of the most recognisable and sought-after, thanks to its high-quality fabrics and wide range of styles.

Not to mention, you can purchase Oodies for all of your most-watched TV shows and films, such as The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Mandalorian, and even your favourite food — did someone mention garlic bread?

For Black Friday 2024, Oodie is running a site-wide 50% off sale from now until Monday 2nd December. We've selected our favourite Oodies which have half price off. Let's take a look.

Moss Green Oodie™ Original | £65 £32.50

Picture the scene: you're snuggled up on the sofa, a bowl of popcorn to the left of you, the TV remote to the right of you, and you're wearing the Moss Green Oodie™ Original. This roomy Oodie (pardon the rhyme) is a one size fits most (based on a 6XL hoodie), it has an extra large pocket to store all of the essentials, like your smartphone, a fully-lined Sherpa Fleece inside and a ToastyTek™ flannel fleece outside. Plus, did you know the Oodie is machine washable?

Deadpool & Wolverine Oodie™ Original | £75 £37.50

We're big fans of the Deadpool & Wolverine movie here at RadioTimes.com, awarding it four out of five stars, not least for its "fourth-wall-smashing gusto". This Christmastime, we're sure you can agree that the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman fronted film deserves a re-watch, and what better way to commemorate the occasion than with a Deadpool & Wolverine Oodie™ Original?

The Deadpool & Wolverine Oodie™ Original is a licensed product, and it comes with a Cushion Case (available while stocks last). If you're unsure what an Oodie Cushion Case is, it's a handy place to store your Oodie when you're not wearing it.

Camel/Black Zip Through Outdoor Jacket | £109 £54.50

It's not just indoor outfits that Oodie offers, you can also stay warm in the great outdoors with this zip-up camel-coloured Oodie. When it comes to enjoying outdoor activities, such as Christmas markets and dog walks in the cooler months, it's important to feel comfortable and warm. Unlike the traditional indoor Oodie, the Camel/Black Zip Through Outdoor Jacket comes in three sizes, S/M, L/XL, and OOD, plus, the outdoor jacket comes with extra-large side pockets, front zip for convenience, a super soft fleece lining, and the outer layer is made from water-repellent nylon.

Black Onesie | £75 £37.50

If you prefer your Oodie with legs (and we don't mean this Oodie will run away!), you can buy a Black Onesie number instead. The Black Onesie is designed for head-to-toe warmth and comfort, but don't worry about getting into your onesie, as there's a zip front entry. There's also rear access with elastic toggles, a front Oodie pocket to store your essentials — it would be a pocket full of Jelly Babies sweets for this RadioTimes.com Digital Writer — and a Sherpa lined hood.

It's worth noting as well that Oodie offers free delivery on orders over £35.

Grey Oodie Pants | £45 £22.50

The long, winter nights call for one thing and one thing only: relaxing in your home wearing the Grey Oodie Pants. This November, we've switched between reading our books (currently Hanya Yanagihara's To Paradise) and streaming Rivals, starring David Tennant and Danny Dyer, and we're certain our comfort game would be improved with the introduction of Oodie joggers.

This Black Friday, you can save a huge 50% on the Grey Oodie Pants, taking the price from £45 to £22.50. These joggers come in four sizes, ranging from S to 3XL, and you can wear them in multiple ways with the drawcord waist. Plus, the cuffed ankles are sure to keep the cold out, so you can hold off on turning the heating on!

Sage Stripe Sherpa Dressing Gown | £65 £32.50

What does your night-time routine look like? If it's anything like ours, you'll drink a mug of chamomile tea, clean your teeth, cleanse your face before applying retinol and night cream, and chat to your housemate for way too long before going to sleep. If there's one thing our night-time rituals are lacking, its a wonderfully fluffy dressing gown.

The Sage Stripe Sherpa Dressing Gown will transform your night-time routine; the comfortable dressing gown comes in three sizes, S/M, L/XL and OOD, and it has a tie waist with a button fastening, so you should never lose your dressing gown tie again.

Love Heart Candies | £45 £22.50

'I'm Yours' we read out to the Love Heart Candies Oodie as we add it to our virtual shopping basket! This Oodie T-shirt is a one-size-fits-most, versatile piece of clothing. The love heart adorned tee is breathable and lightweight, so you can be sure you won't overheat while you're sleeping, it comes with practical side pockets, and it's machine washable, too, for easy care.

