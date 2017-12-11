Because Aidan Turner.

Because Mums love depressing dramas where kids go missing.

Your Mum still loves physical photo albums and, once Facebook starts digitally animating old photos of your friends to advertise Diet Coke, you will too.

Google’s version of housebound AI is by far the most stylish and easiest to talk to.

Because wine in a basket.

The Queen’s favourite tipple: mix one part gin to two parts of this sweet and bitter fortified wine, serve over ice with a twist. The perfect accompaniment to a binge watch of The Crown.

Speaking of, there are lots of ways to watch The Crown, but Apple is officially the most Mum-Usable Tech Company.

Scented candles are all very well, but they burn out eventually. This handsome diffuser from Diptyque can has a range of replacement scents to try, and won’t set fire to the house.

A tour and tea at the most famous fictional estate since Brideshead.

Incredibly comfortable and pretty stylish too.