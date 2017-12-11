Best Christmas gift ideas for Mum
Show your Mum you love her with everything from Poldark to Polaroid
It's Christmas, and it's your Mum, so for once in your miserable life show some gratitude and buy her something she might actually like. She's a human woman with her own interests, from photography to Aidan Turner. Take a bit of time, go over our list, and have a think before you give her yet another box of Ferrero Rocher.
Poldark: Complete Series 1-3 (£30)
Because Aidan Turner.
Broadchurch: Complete Series 1-3 (£25)
Because Mums love depressing dramas where kids go missing.
Polaroid Onestep 2 (£110)
Your Mum still loves physical photo albums and, once Facebook starts digitally animating old photos of your friends to advertise Diet Coke, you will too.
Google Home Mini (£49)
Google’s version of housebound AI is by far the most stylish and easiest to talk to.
Harrods Wine Hamper (£100)
Because wine in a basket.
Dubonnet (£30)
The Queen’s favourite tipple: mix one part gin to two parts of this sweet and bitter fortified wine, serve over ice with a twist. The perfect accompaniment to a binge watch of The Crown.
Apple TV 4K (£179)
Speaking of, there are lots of ways to watch The Crown, but Apple is officially the most Mum-Usable Tech Company.
Un Air de Diptyque Electric Diffuser (£240)
Scented candles are all very well, but they burn out eventually. This handsome diffuser from Diptyque can has a range of replacement scents to try, and won’t set fire to the house.
High Tea at Downton Abbey (£120/person)
A tour and tea at the most famous fictional estate since Brideshead.
Sony MDR-1000X Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (£260)
Incredibly comfortable and pretty stylish too.