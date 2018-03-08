"We're aware of this and working to fix it," Amazon said of the error.

While some users reported hearing the "witch like" laugh when they asked the voice assistant to perform a task, such as playing music, others said it occurred without prompt, and without the device being "woken" up.

"Lying in bed about to fall asleep when Alexa on my Amazon Echo Dot lets out a very loud and creepy laugh..." said Twitter user Gavin Hightower, "there's a good chance I get murdered tonight."

Gavin wasn't alone.

Another Twitter user captured a video of the creepy chortle. Check it out below.

While we wait for Amazon to fix the glitch, perhaps its best to unplug all AI devices for now. We don't want a 2001: A Space Odyssey situation happening.