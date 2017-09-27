“We aren’t revealing many gameplay details at this time, so early on," Susan Cummings, Executive Producer for Tiny Rebel Games, told RadioTimes.com.

"But what we can tell you is that there will be many differences revealed at launch. This isn't a sequel [to the company's current Doctor Who game Doctor Who: Legacy, see below], this is a new platform for delivery of stories written by well-known Doctor Who writers.

"Whilst the core mechanic of manipulating detachable gems is still present, we're going massively beyond what we've done – or honestly what anyone has done – to create rich narratives that our players will engage with in a wide variety of ways, to experience Doctor Who stories like never before.”

The first of these stories, The Dalek Invasion of Time, will star the Twelfth Doctor and Missy (as played on TV by Peter Capaldi and Michelle Gomez), and is written by Doctor Who novelist George Mann with art by Mike Collins. Further stories will have different creative teams and art styles.

Cover art for the first Doctor Who Infinity story

As noted above, the game comes as a sequel to popular 2013 free-to-play mobile release Doctor Who: Legacy, which originally started as a Matt Smith-based adventure before being updated to serve Peter Capaldi’s Doctor in later iterations. The game has attracted over 2.5 million users over the years and boasts over 120 hours of gameplay, with updates added weekly.

Over the years the game came to span the history of Doctor Who with different stories and minigames, and even included extended non-canon content from the worlds of Big Finish’s audio adventures and other spin-off media for certain stories, so fans may be able to expect a similar approach for Doctor Who Infinity.

“As Executive Producer on Doctor Who Infinity, it has been an incredible delight to be able to pull together such extraordinarily talented people to realize our ambitions for this new game,” Cummings said in a release.

“I am continually humbled by the quality of work they are doing and I think Doctor Who fans everywhere are going to be amazed with how we have taken everything we have learned from making the award-winning gameplay of Doctor Who: Legacy and brought it to the next level in every way imaginable.”

The new game is funded in a joint venture between British game publisher/developer Double Eleven Limited and the Welsh Government’s Media Investment Budget, following developer Tiny Rebel Games’ move to Wales last year.

And if you're wondering when you'll actually get to PLAY this thing, apparently Doctor Who Infinity will have a “soft launch” in early Spring and become available on PC, iTunes and Google Play a short while after – so plenty of time to while away the hours until Jodie Whittaker takes her first proper steps into the Tardis next autumn.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas