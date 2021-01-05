Best smartwatch deals in the January sales – £160 off Apple Watch and more

January may be typecast as the dullest month of the year, but we’ve found some great deals which should brighten up the month and save you some cash, too.

Right now there are some great smartwatch deals in the January sales at the likes of Argos, Currys and Very. Smartwatches can connect to other devices for calls and notifications and are also great for monitoring health and keeping track of your fitness, so if your New Year’s resolution was to be more active in 2021, it might be a smart investment.

Smartwatches by many of the big names including Apple, Samsung and Fitbit are currently reduced in the January sales. It’s worth noting that some models have been selling out at retailers, so make sure you act fast if you see one you like at a good price.

Savings range depending on the model and retailer and there are a lot on offer at the moment to go through. To help make your life a little easier, we’ve highlighted some of the best deals you can get your hands on now, or you can see the full ranges on the retailer websites.

Best smartwatch deals in the January Sales

The best saving available at the moment is on the Apple Watch Series 5 with the Nike special edition sports band (platinum and black). This watch would usually set you back £479 at Currys, or £459 for the regular sports band version. Both are now reduced to £319 which means you can save £140 or £160 depending on the model you go for.

Garmin are another one to look out for as there is currently £120 off the Garmin fenix 6S Pro. You can also save up to £80 on Samsung smartwatches, £60 on Fitbits and £59 with Huawei models.

See our full pick of the best deals for each brand below.

Best Apple smartwatch deals

There are a few different deals on Apple Watch models, with savings ranging from £60 all the way to £160.

Best Garmin smartwatch deals

With Garmin watches there are also savings in excess of £100 with the fenix 6s Pro as well as discounts on the Forerunner and Instinct solar models.

Best Samsung smartwatch deals

We’ve found some good deals on two of the popular Samsung Galaxy smartwatches which are worth taking a took at, with savings ranging between £50 and £80.

Best Fitbit smartwatch deals

Designed primarily for health and fitness tracking, there are currently discounts on a range of Fitbit models.

Best Huawei smartwatch deals

Tech giant Huawei also has a range of smartwatches and there are some great savings to be had in the January sales. These are our top picks below.

