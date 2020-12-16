Netflix has been added to Amazon Echo Show smart displays

The Amazon Echo Show is a great device and the smart display can do all kinds of things, even play your favourite streaming services including the likes of Prime Video.

But Netflix has been a notable omission from the line-up which has been a bit of a head-scratcher as the likes of Hulu are available for those in America, and Netflix is arguably still one of the leading streamers around.

That problem is no more though as the streaming giant has been added to older Echo models while we wait for the new one to arrive.

Amazon announced this a few months ago when they gave us all the details of the Amazon Echo Show 10, a device with a screen that follows you as you move around a room.

Loading Netflix up is as simple as asking Alexa to do it. It is worth noting that if you have your Echo Show connected to control your Fire TV then you will need to say “Alexa, open video home” as otherwise, Netflix will just start up on your TV instead.

One service that is not on the Echo Show yet despite many asking for it to be is YouTube. You can still get it, but it is not the easiest of experiences as you will need to access it via Firefox or the Silk web browser.

As for the brand new Echo Show 10, Amazon has still not confirmed a release date for it but many expect it to launch early in 2021. Anticipation for the device is high and many were hoping to be able to get one for Christmas but it seems we will need to wait a little longer before we can get our hands on it.

