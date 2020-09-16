Google Pixel 4a unveiled – price and how to pre-order

Google has announced that the Pixel 4a, a budget edition of the popular smartphone series, is now available to pre-order.

Advertisement

The long-awaited mobile was first announced in August and had been delayed by several months due to the coronavirus, but will finally be hitting UK shelves on Thursday 1st October.

The phone comes with 128GB of storage, a 12.2MP rear camera, and an 8MP selfie camera. Other key features include a 5.8inch Full HD+ screen, 6GB of RAM, and an improved 24-hour battery.

The Google Pixel 4a price is an impressive £349 if bought outright, becoming one of the latest smartphones to offer several high-end features on a budget price like the iPhone SE and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

Google has also confirmed that a 5G edition of the Pixel 4a will be arriving later this year, as well as the more premium Google Pixel 5.

Google Pixel 4a pre-order

The Google Pixel 4a is now available to pre-order outright or on a monthly contract through all the major mobile networks – and some come with bundles:

EE

Pre-order at EE with 10GB data for £37 a month (£30 upfront, claim 3 Months free YouTube Premium, Google One, and Google Play Pass)

Vodafone

iD Mobile

Pre-order at iD Mobile with 2GB data from £23.99 a month (£29.99 upfront, with free £50 Currys giftcard)

Three

O2

Mobiles.co.uk

Buy outright

Advertisement

For more tech news check out our Technology section.