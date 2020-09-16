Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Google Pixel 4a unveiled – price and how to pre-order

Google Pixel 4a unveiled – price and how to pre-order

The internet giant's mid-range mobile is finally available to buy.

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Google Pixel 4a

Google has announced that the Pixel 4a, a budget edition of the popular smartphone series, is now available to pre-order.

Advertisement

The long-awaited mobile was first announced in August and had been delayed by several months due to the coronavirus, but will finally be hitting UK shelves on Thursday 1st October.

The phone comes with 128GB of storage, a 12.2MP rear camera, and an 8MP selfie camera. Other key features include a 5.8inch Full HD+ screen, 6GB of RAM, and an improved 24-hour battery.

The Google Pixel 4a price is an impressive £349 if bought outright, becoming one of the latest smartphones to offer several high-end features on a budget price like the iPhone SE and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

Google has also confirmed that a 5G edition of the Pixel 4a will be arriving later this year, as well as the more premium Google Pixel 5.

Google Pixel 4a pre-order

The Google Pixel 4a is now available to pre-order outright or on a monthly contract through all the major mobile networks – and some come with bundles:

EE

Vodafone

iD Mobile

Three

O2

Mobiles.co.uk

Buy outright

Advertisement

For more tech news check out our Technology section.

Tags

tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

Surface Duo

New Microsoft Surface Duo release date, price, spec and latest rumours

Google Home Nest Mini

Google Home Nest Mini Review

Black Friday

Best Black Friday deals 2020: Argos, John Lewis, Currys, Amazon and more

TOPSHOT - DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division of Samsung Electronics speaks on stage during the Samsung Unpacked product launch event in San Francisco, California on February 20, 2019. - Seeking to rev up demand in the slumping smartphone market, Samsung on Wednesday unveiled a folding handset, becoming the first major manufacturer to offer the feature. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Upcoming new phones 2020 – iPhone 12, Google Pixel 5 and more