When is Currys Why Wait Sale and how does it work?

Black Friday, as the name implies, usually takes place on a Friday.

However, retailers have been pushing the start of the sales further and further back, with a whole week of deals not uncommon – to the point where Currys has started an entirely new sale.

So for those just itching for a bargain, Currys’ aptly-named early bird sale gives you all the discounts of Black Friday without the yearly chaos.

What is Currys Why Wait Sale?

Currys Why Wait is a sale that takes place in the lead up to Black Friday, offering a range of deals both in-store and online in the weeks leading up to the big day.

For those sceptical of snagging a deal with the biggest sale of the year just around the corner, there’s no need to worry – Currys runs a Black Friday price guarantee, so customers can be refunded the difference if the price drops further on Black Friday itself.

Last year shoppers could do this by registering on Currys’ Why Wait web page within 14 days of making their purchase, with Currys themselves helpfully sending a refund offer on Black Friday should the price change.

So as the title suggests, why wait?

When does Currys Why Wait Sale start?

In previous years the sale has started around two weeks before Black Friday.

Black Friday falls on 27th November this year – so expect to see the early deals around mid-November, or perhaps even earlier given the success of recent years.

What is on offer during Currys Why Wait Sale?

Currys PC World

Currys usually offer discounts on all sorts of products, including high-value items such as TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, and smart home devices.

Last year saw KitchenAid, Google, and Samsung as the featured brands in the sale, with £100 off selected Google Home devices and one 4K smart TV even seeing a discount of £600.

For more information on Currys’ sales plans, see our Currys PC World Black Friday guide.

