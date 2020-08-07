EA’s UFC 4 soundtrack – every track revealed from J.Cole to Stormzy
The tracklist for the new UFC 4 game has songs from Eminem, J. Cole, Stormzy, and more.
UFC 4 early access is finally here (Friday, 7th August) for subscribers on the EA Access service, which means we now know a few things – take soundtrack for example.
The full UFC 4 game release date is 14th August so put that in the diary.
EA has unveiled the game’s soundtrack as part of the early release.
Here are the 30 tracks on the UFC 4 game.
UFC 4 soundtrack list
- A$AP Ferg – Value
- Avelino – Higher Power
- BIA – COVER GIRL
- Cartel Madras – Goonda Gold
- Da Odd Couple – Ultimate Force (ft. The Real DMT)
- Dax – Faster (ft. Tech N9ne)
- Denzel Curry x Kenny Beats – So.Incredible.pkg
- DJ Shadow – C.O.N.F.O.R.M. ft. Gift Of Gab, Lateef The Truth Speaker & Infamous Taz
- Eminem – Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)
- Fabolous – B.O.M.B.S.
- Glass Animals – Tokyo Drifting (ft. Denzel Curry)
- Goon Des Garcons* – PRESSURE
- HDBeenDope – Bands 2
- J. Cole – MIDDLE CHILD
- Jevon -Gracie Brothers
- Labrinth – Mount Everest
- Machine Gun Kelly – Roulette
- NF – Returns
- Phantogram – In A Spiral
- Run The Jewels – holy calama****
- Run The Jewels – goonies vs. E.T.
- Stormzy – Audacity (FT. HEADIE ONE)
- Terrell Hines – Get Up
- THEY. – Red Light Green Light
- Wale – Routine (ft. Rick Ross & Meek Mill)
- WHIPPED CREAM – Told Ya (ft. Lil Xan)
- Wiz Khalifa – Still Wiz
- Yizzy – Only One
- Yo Gotti- More Ready Than Ever
- Young T & Bugsey – Don’t Rush (ft. Headie One)
Where to listen to the UFC 4 soundtrack
You can see there’s a strong hip hop vibe to the game with Denzel Curry appearing twice as well as Run the Jewels. The UFC 4 soundtrack is now on Spotify if you want to have a listen.
The new UFC 4 game follows the 2018 game UFC 3, which at the time was one of the biggest games of the year.
UFC 4 is released on 14th August, 2020.