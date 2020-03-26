Huawei P40 and P40 Pro deals as new phone launches today

Huawei launched a new range of flagship phones today (26th March) including the P40 and P40 Pro.

The company unveiled the new phones despite the coronavirus pandemic – though Huawei announced that 90 per cent of the company’s China-based workforce is now back at work.

The new smartphones were shown via a livestreamed video rather than the usual events the phone companies hold.

The Huawei P40 phones do not have the Google services, including YouTube, Playstore and Maps or Google Assistant due to the US trade ban.

When is Huawei P40 released?

The P40 and P40 Pro goes on sale on 7th April, 2020. The P40 Pro+ is out in June and costs 1,399 euros.

Huawei P40 price

The P40 and P40 Pro start from £742 and 999 euros

What are the new three Huawei phones?

There are three new versions of phones, the normal P40, the P40 Pro and the high-end Pro+.

● Huawei P40 – A standout feature from the P40 is the 50MP Leica triple camera, which allows professional-looking photos and videos in crystal clear quality, regardless of the scene or light conditions. There’s a 6.1-inch OLED display, 3800mAh battery for long-lasting performance, and 5G network speeds (in connected areas).

● Huawei P40 Pro – For those who demand more, the P40 Pro features an outstanding 50MP Leica quad camera, and a larger 6.58-inch OLED display. The P40 Pro also has a 4200mAh battery with wireless and reverse charging capabilities, and it’s also 5G-ready.

Huawei P40 specs and features

The P40 has a 6.1 inch screen and the Pros have 6.58 inch displays (a bit bigger than Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max).

All phones have 5G and the standard phone has three rear cameras – one has 3x optical zoom.

P40 Pro also has a time-of-flight depth sensor and has a periscope lens meaning light is reflected into the device for a 5x optical zoom.

The Pro+ goes one better, with a 10x optical zoom, with the digital effect it can go up to 100x zoom.

AI feature – allows you to remove undesired objects from your scene and get rid of reflections in glass.

Super-slow motion video mode – capturing footage at 7,680 frames per second.

32 megapixel selfie camera recording in 4K – the two high-end models have depth-sensing technology to blur the background for portrait.

Smart assistant – you start it up by saying Hi Celia! Celia can also identify objects if you show the phone them.

Apps – TikTok, Telegram, Viber, Microsoft Office – missing Twitter, Facebook and Whatsapp.

Huawei P40 deals

Mobiles.co.uk has already announced a few deals after the launch of the new Huawei P40 and P40 Pro. You also get free Huawei earphones (RRP £149.99)

The new P40 range is now available for pre-order from Mobiles.co.uk on the following deals:

Huawei P40

Vodafone, 22GB (5G), £26 per month, £225 upfront

*Free Huawei Freebuds 3 – RRP £149.99*

Huawei P40

EE, 25GB (5G), £43 per month, £25 upfront

*Free Huawei Freebuds 3 – RRP £149.99*

Huawei P40 Pro

Vodafone, 24GB (5G), £43 per month, £125 upfront

*Free Huawei Freebuds 3 – RRP £149.99*

Huawei P30

O2, 3GB, £23 p/m, £0 upfront

*£100 cashback*

Huawei P30

O2, 100GB, £26.50 per month, £0 upfront

*£60 cashback*

Huawei P30

EE, 20GB, £28.25 per month, £0 upfront

*£66 cashback*