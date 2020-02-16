When is Tell Me Why released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

From the award-winning studios behind the innovative, mind-bending and heart-wrenching Life is Strange, comes another narrative adventure game that looks to be just as pioneering. Tell Me Why is the first game from a major publisher to feature a playable transgender character, and looks to incorporate LGBT issues into the narrative.

When is Tell Me Why released?

Tell Me Why will be released as three episodes, which are scheduled to come out in mid-2020. After receiving criticism for Life is Strange’s release, developer Dontnod Entertainment has stated that the episodes will release in quick succession as part of a fixed release schedule.

What platforms and consoles will Tell Me Why be available on?

Tell Me Why will be available on Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

What’s Tell Me Why about?

Tell Me Why follows twins Alyson and Tyler as they return to their childhood home in small-town Alaska to uncover the mysteries of their past and come to terms with their troubled upbringing. Gameplay will make use of the special bond of the twins, who are able to share their memories – but both have different recollections of what happened. Players will then have to make decisions based on which memories they believe, which will impact the games’ many possible outcomes.

Dontnod Entertainment worked with LGBT media advocacy agency GLAAD while making the game, to ensure that the character of Tyler was an authentic representation of the trans experience as well as a fully realised character in his own right. Tyler is also voiced by trans actor August Aiden Black and was tested on trans players.

Is there a trailer for Tell Me Why?

Yes – it’s hauntingly beautiful: