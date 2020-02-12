New Oppo Find X2 release date, price, spec and latest rumours

Chinese electronics giant Oppo is one of the leading smartphone manufacturers in Asia, and are slowly gaining a foothold in the West with their A and Reno series. Their flagship Find series should be getting a brand new variant this month with the X2, and possibly even a higher-spec X2 Pro as well.

After months of rumours and speculation, here’s a round-up of what is expected from the Oppo Find X2 and X2 Pro which will be hitting shelves very soon.

When is the Oppo Find X2 released?

We don’t have an official release date for the Oppo Find X2 yet, but it is rumoured to be unveiled at an event on 19th February 2020. This would give Oppo some publicity going into their confirmed presence at the Mobile World Conference at the end of the month.

How much will the Oppo Find X2 cost?

Pricing information is never announced for devices until much closer to sale, but the Oppo Find X sold for £799 at launch. We’d expect a similar price for the X2, perhaps with a slight increase.

However, rumours are that Oppo will also introduce a higher-spec Find X2 Pro, which may well retail around the £900 margin.

What might we expect from the Oppo Find X2?

There is a huge amount of secrecy over all new tech products, but this close to release we have a reasonable idea of what to expect. We do know that Oppo will likely be making the new move of releasing two Find X2 variants, with slightly different specs – namely the Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Find X2 Pro.

Storage

Both the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro are thought to be rocking a sizeable 256GB of internal storage.

Camera

Rumours are at least one of the Find X2 variants will continue the triple-lens trend, with a 48 MP main camera, a 13 MP telephoto lens and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera is also meant to be between 25 and 32 MP, an impressive resolution for a selfie lens.

However, it is unclear if this will vary at all between the two editions.

Processor

As with most high-end smartphones launching this year, the Oppo Find X2 and X2 Pro are both expected to use the powerful Snapdragon 865.

5G Capability

Yes – 5G will be taking over the world in 2020, and the Oppo Find X2 models will be along for the ride.

Screen size

All rumours point to a sizeable 6.5inch screen for the Oppo Find X2, with the X2 Pro model likely to be a few inches bigger.

Connectivity

As with most non-iPhone handsets, the Oppo Find X2 variants will sport a USB Type-C charging port, with support for wireless charging. Rumour is that the Find X2 models 65-watt SuperVOOC fast charging, which will be able to fully charge the device in just 35 minutes (the mind boggles).