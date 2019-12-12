Accessibility Links

Best PS4 deals ready for Christmas – from Currys, GAME and Amazon

We've rounded up the best PS4 deals available now across consoles, games, accessories, and bundles

PS4 (Getty)

Sony recently confirmed that the PS5 will hit shelves in ‘Holiday 2020’ which broadly suggests a release date somewhere between October and December, but is it worth getting a PS4 in time for Christmas?

In an interview with the Financial Times, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said it is “necessary to have next-generation hardware” and whether or not you believe reports about the 5th edition not being radically different in design to the PS4, there will definitely be a significant upgrade in power. The console’s AMD chips will also support 8K graphics, 3D audio and ray tracing, something usually found in powerful computers.

If you just can’t wait for the PS5 we’ve rounded up the best PS4 deals across consoles, games, accessories and bundles.

Gaming Consoles

Currys PC World is offering a bunch of bundles on PS4 consoles and games.

SONY PlayStation 4 Pro with Call of DutyModern Warfare DualShock 4 V2
SONY PlayStation 4 Pro with Call of DutyModern Warfare DualShock 4 V2

PS4 Games

WWE 2K20, Amazon
WWE 2K20, Amazon

If you’re just after games, the WWE 2K20 (£24.99), NBA 2K20 (£29.99) and FIFA 20 editions are all available on Amazon.

Other games you might be interested in:

Gaming Accessories

SONY DualShock 4 V2 Wireless Controller
SONY DualShock 4 V2 Wireless Controller

