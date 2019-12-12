Best PS4 deals ready for Christmas – from Currys, GAME and Amazon
We've rounded up the best PS4 deals available now across consoles, games, accessories, and bundles
Sony recently confirmed that the PS5 will hit shelves in ‘Holiday 2020’ which broadly suggests a release date somewhere between October and December, but is it worth getting a PS4 in time for Christmas?
In an interview with the Financial Times, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said it is “necessary to have next-generation hardware” and whether or not you believe reports about the 5th edition not being radically different in design to the PS4, there will definitely be a significant upgrade in power. The console’s AMD chips will also support 8K graphics, 3D audio and ray tracing, something usually found in powerful computers.
If you just can’t wait for the PS5 we’ve rounded up the best PS4 deals across consoles, games, accessories and bundles.
Gaming Consoles
Currys PC World is offering a bunch of bundles on PS4 consoles and games.
- SONY PlayStation 4 Pro with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – 1 TB on Currys PC World for £249
- SONY PlayStation 4 Pro with FIFA 20 – 1 TB on Currys PC World for £249
- SONY PlayStation 4 Pro with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare & DualShock 4 V2 Wireless Controller Bundle on Currys PC World for £279
- SONY PlayStation 4 Pro (White) on Currys PC World for £249 (was £349)
- Fifa 20 500GB PS4 Bundle on Amazon for £239
- Fortnite Neo Versa 500GB PS4 Bundle with Second DualShock 4 Controller on Amazon for £249 (was £260)
- 1TB PS4 Pro with FIFA 20 and NOW TV on GAME for £269
- 500GB PS4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle with NOW TV
- Limited Edition Death Stranding PS4 Pro Bundle (GAME Exclusive) for £269.99
- PS4 Pro Death Stranding + Turtle Beach Recon 70P White + Dualshock 4 Fortnite+ Playstation Plus 12 Months + NOW TV
PS4 Games
If you’re just after games, the WWE 2K20 (£24.99), NBA 2K20 (£29.99) and FIFA 20 editions are all available on Amazon.
Other games you might be interested in:
- Death Stranding (PS4) on GAME for £49.99
- The Outer Worlds PS4) on GAME for £32.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4) on GAME for £49.99
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) on Game for £49.99
Gaming Accessories
- SONY DualShock 4 V2 Wireless Controller on Currys PC World for £39.99
- SONY PlayStation VR MegaPack 2 on Currys PC World for £299
- SONY PlayStation Plus 12 Month Subscription on Currys PC World for £49.99
- ORB Wired Chat Headset for PS4 on GAME for £7.99
- ELITE Gaming Headset For PS4 on GAME for £14.49
- Mayhem Mystic 2.1 Pedestal Gaming Chair on GAME for £129.99