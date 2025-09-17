Subscribe today
Dive into the high-octane world of America’s Navy and Marine Corps’ jet training programme in Top Guns: The Next Generation, starting Sunday at 9pm on the National Geographic channel.
From heart-pounding dogfights to daunting low-flying drills, precision is everything in the world of elite fast jet training – and the US Navy and Marine Corps’ programme is no exception, as split-second decisions can mean the difference between success or failure.
Now, the National Geographic channel is inviting you to experience the thrill of the cockpit in its compelling new docuseries, Top Guns: The Next Generation, which sees top pilots pushed to their absolute limits across six gripping episodes.
You’ll watch them take on breathtaking bombing tests, learn to master aircraft carrier landings, face seasoned instructors in head-to-head dogfights, and tackle the intense final week before graduation. Every episode promises edge-of-your-seat action, so strap in and get ready to experience the adrenaline firsthand.
For the first time in history, the US Navy and Marines have granted filming access to their fast jet training bases, giving you up-close access to the final gruelling six months of training and selection through cockpit, training centre and in-flight footage. What’s more, the aerial team behind the footage includes Kevin LaRosa, Aerial Coordinator and Lead Camera Pilot for Top Guns: Maverick – who is no stranger to bringing high-speed, high-stakes drama to your screen.
From the classroom to the cockpit, you’ll witness what it takes to earn your wings and compete for the chance to one day fly the world’s only long-range stealth strike fighter: the F-35.
Becoming an elite strike fighter pilot is the ultimate test of skill, nerve and speed, bringing immense challenges. Trainees dive at speeds they’ve never experienced before, wrestle with high-risk manoeuvres and face intense physical and mental strain. Some struggle to control their instincts or cope under pressure, while others rise to the occasion.
But it’s not just about flying. Away from their training, students also juggle the weight of family expectations, the sacrifices of loved ones and the rivalries and friendships that shape their journey. For many, past failures and personal struggles follow them into the cockpit, making each flight as much a test of character as it is of skill.
This series follows the trainees not just in their training, but in their lives beyond it – from moments of triumph to crises of confidence. Only the strongest will succeed, and not all will make it to graduation, so every manoeuvre could be the difference between earning their wings or leaving their dream career behind.
Available to watch on the National Geographic channel (Sky 129 | Virgin Media 183)
