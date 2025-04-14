Discovering a new wine on your travels is also a matchless experience, with sampling local wines really helping to elevate your travels by connecting with the local culture.

Now, The Radio Times Wine is here to help you enjoy premium wines, both at home and abroad. How so? We've partnered with Wine Flyer, who provide their customers with exclusive Avios rewards so you can continue to explore the world and expand your palate.

Every three months, The Radio Times Wine will curate a case of 12 bottles, specially selected by Radio Times and The Wine Flyer teams. Each curated case costs £149.99 and gives you access to exclusive Avios rewards.

Intrigued? We've put together this handy guide to The Radio Times Wine, providing you with everything you need to know about this brand-new service.

Shop The Radio Times Wine by Radio Times and The Wine Flyer for £149.99

What is The Radio Times Wine?

The Radio Times Wine is a partnership which brings together the expertise of both Radio Times and The Wine Flyer.

This partnership will see a specially curated case of wines chosen every three months specifically for Radio Times readers. Each case will focus on good quality classic wines and new discoveries, all sourced from trusted vineyards and suppliers.

Not only that, customers will be rewarded with Avios points and exclusive rewards, which can be used and redeemed towards travel plans or further wine purchases. The exclusive Avios points offer will change every three months with each new case of wine.

How does The Radio Times Wine work?

The Wine Flyer

Unlike other wine club services, The Radio Times Wine does not require an ongoing commitment; if you want to make a one-off purchase either for yourself or as a gift, you can do just that.

That being said, members will also have the option of subscription offers, in order to have hassle-free delivery every three months.

What are the benefits of The Radio Times Wine for members?

One of the main benefits of The Radio Times Wine is, unsurprisingly, the wines themselves. We're here to bring you high-quality premium wines that are a mix of old favourites and exciting new discoveries.

The wines are chosen by experts both at Radio Times and The Wine Flyer, and the bottles are selected to both inspire new travel adventures and become treasured classics in your home.

Another benefit of The Radio Times Wine is the ability to collect Avios points. Avios is the currency used by The British Airways Club, allowing you to redeem these points against flights, hotels, car rentals, upgrades and more.

You can also use your Avios points to spend on bottles at The Wine Flyer, so if you've particularly enjoyed one of the bottles in your curated case, you can order more and save at the same time.

What are some of the wines on offer in The Radio Times Wine?

Each case will contain twelve bottles of wine available at The Wine Flyer, which will change every three months.

Some of the wines currently available to purchase at The Wine Flyer are Finca Los Trenzones Tempranillo (2019), Miopasso Nero D'Avola Sicilia DOC (2023), Jumi-Juma Chardonnay Riesling Blend, and Chateau Paradis 'Essencial' Provence Rose (2023).

Does it cost anything to sign up to The Radio Times Wine?

No, signing up to The Radio Times Wine is free of charge. You will only have to pay the price of £139.99 for each case.

How to sign up to The Radio Times Wine

The Radio Times Wine is available online now at The Wine Flyer for £149.99. This case of 12 bottles will only be available for the next three months, so we'd recommend buying soon if you don't want to miss out.

The Avios offer exclusive to this collection is also only available for the limited time of three months, so act quickly to avoid disappointment.

