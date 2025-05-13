If you're after travel opportunities that go further than sampling exotic wines, we've got some more great news. When you purchase a crate of Radio Times Wine, you'll have the chance to collect 3,000 Avios, which you can put towards a holiday (or even more wine).

Even if you decide that the Radio Times Curated selection is not quite your cup of, well, wine, you can use the code RADIOWINE on orders over £149.99 to collect 2,000 Avios.

Whether you're relatively new to the world of wine, or you simply want to expand your palate, the Radio Times Curated Selection features a vast array of flavour profiles sourced from all over the world. Here's everything you need to know.

Buy The Radio Times Curated Selection for £149.99 at The Wine Flyer

What is The Wine Flyer’s Radio Times Curated Selection?

The Radio Times Curated Selection is a selection of wines, specifically crafted for Radio Times readers.

This is the product of a partnership between Radio Times and The Wine Flyer, which sees a brand-new curated case of 12 wines released every three months with an exclusive 3,000 Avios offer for each case.

Not only will you get your hands on some exciting new wines and old favourites, but you'll also be able to collect Avios with your purchase, which can be used for future travels or even more wine purchases.

What wines are included in the Radio Times Curated Selection?

This time around, our selection includes everything from bold reds to crisp whites and French rosé are included, sourced from locations across the globe including France, New Zealand and Italy. Here's a full list:

Whispering Angel Côtes de Provence Rosé 2023

Whispering Angel, the most famous label from Château d'Esclans, near Saint Tropez in Provence, is adored for its pale colour and delicate dry style. This vintage boasts notes of fresh strawberry, just-baked raspberry tart and a hint of pomegranate.

Cabalié (two bottles)

Cabalié Red Wine is a masterful blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Carignan, creating a full-bodied and deeply intense Cabalié wine. Bursting with rich red and black fruit flavours, this Cabalié wine offers a smooth, well-balanced taste with a touch of spice.

The Black Stump Durif Shiraz

The Black Stump Durif Shiraz is a bold and powerful South Australian red wine, blending two mighty black grapes for an explosion of rich, ripe fruit and warming spice. With layers of dark berry flavors and a smooth, full-bodied finish, this Black Stump wine is a must-have for lovers of deep, intense reds.

Cabalié Blanc (two bottles)

Cabalié Blanc is a beautifully fresh and aromatic Cabalié white wine, crafted from Viognier, Muscat, and Colombard. this Cabalié wine delivers a lush yet crisp balance. The old-vine Viognier adds depth with honeysuckle aromas and a smooth texture, while citrus zest brings a refreshing finish.

W/O Organic Lucido White (two bottles)

Grown organically, thanks to Sicily’s warm and dry climate, the indigenous Lucido grape produces an aromatic wine with notes of apricot, white and a hint of lemon.

Rex Mundi Shiraz (two bottles)

This Rex Mundi red wine is packed with sweet, ripe plum and juicy raspberry, enhanced by enticing spicy hints that add depth and complexity. The Shiraz brings bold dark fruit flavours, while the Grenache softens the structure with a smooth, velvety finish.

Kew Gardens Blanc De Cabernet Brut

Who doesn't love a sparkling wine? This wine is unique as it is a white wine made from red Cabernet grapes, which are whisked off their skins early in the process. It features bright fruit flavours with notes of lemon, creamy peach, and a light floral aroma.

Domaine Du Mas Ensoleille Rosé 2024

Another Provence rosé, this time bursting with vibrant Mediterranean vibrancy and produced from the classic Provencal grapes including Grenache and Syrah in the blend.

In addition to these eight delicious wines, when you purchase this edition of the Radio Times Curated Selection, you can also get your hands on up to 3,000 Avios.

How much is the Radio Times Curated Selection?

Each Radio Times Curated Selection box of 12 wines costs £149.99.

This is a one-off payment, and there is no need to subscribe in order to purchase a Radio Times Curated Selection.

How to get your hands on the Radio Times Curated Selection at Wine Flyer

Head on over to The Wine Flyer, where you'll find our latest instalment of Radio Times Wine. This case of 12 bottles will only be available for the next three months, so we'd recommend buying soon if you don't want to miss out on this selection.

