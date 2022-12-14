Sure, The Bahamas has long been considered a playground of the rich and famous, but with its breath-taking natural beauty and warm welcome, its appeal is universal. Whether you’re planning a fun-filled family holiday or simply want to enjoy some quality R&R with your partner, Nassau has something for everyone; from the most incredible waterparks and serene beaches to spectacular bars and restaurants.

Your favourite TV shows are great at providing a much-needed bit of escapism when you need it, but nothing compares to the real thing – and destinations don’t get much more spectacular than Nassau.

Better still, if you’re a James Bond fan, this place will feel like a real-life film set, as it’s been used to shoot not one, but four movies in the much-loved franchise. The Sean Connery-fronted Never Say Never Again and Thunderball were filmed at the iconic British Colonial Hotel, while Daniel Craig’s Casino Royale was shot at the lavish The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort. Roger Moore’s The Spy Who Loved Me was also shot here (though only the underwater scenes!).

Read on to discover why this island metropolis has all you could want from a holiday destination.

Next-level accommodation

Nassau Paradise Island has a great range of accommodations to suit different budgets and tastes. At Atlantis Paradise Island, you can experience Bahamian culture, and marine activities along its five-mile coastline, while Baha Mar includes three hotel experiences – Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Rosewood Baha Mar, and SLS Baha Mar – on 3,000 square feet of pristine beaches. Because Baha Mar and Atlantis are member resorts, you can enjoy added value with unlimited access to their incredible waterparks, kids and teen clubs and private beaches. And you won’t be pushed to find a good meal either, with each resort offering multiple restaurants that serve up some of the best food on the island.

In the heart of Nassau, meanwhile, you’ll find the newly opened Margaritaville Beach Resort, where every room comes complete with a stunning ocean view. Then there’s Comfort Suites Paradise Island, where modern amenities are combined with affordable comfort, and it’s the same story over at the island’s charming Bay View Suites. These self-catering villas and townhouses provide a comfortable base for the more independent traveller.

Make a splash

If your idea of family fun involves hitting a water park, then you’ve come to the right place. Nassau has three impressive parks to its name, including Aquaventure, which sits across a whopping 141 acres, and if you stay at the Comfort Suites or Atlantis Paradise Island, you’ll have entirely free access. Baha Mar’s Baha Bay is another highlight – inspired by the natural beauty of The Bahamas, this water park is designed to fuse relaxing island vibes with exhilarating fun for the entire family. At Margaritaville Beach Resort, you’ll find Fins Up Water Park where thrilling slides meet tranquil lazy rivers.

Treat your taste buds

From traditional French cuisine to the freshest local seafood, Nassau’s vast and varied dining scene offers something for every palate. For sushi in a wonderfully glamorous setting, head to Nobu inside the Atlantis Paradise Island casino, or for steak, make your way to Carna Baha Mar. The contemporary steakhouse serves up the finest prime cuts sourced from the best farms all over the world, with legendary butcher Dario Cecchini at the helm.

Drinks enthusiasts, meanwhile, will relish a rum tour at John Watling’s Distillery. Set on a charming 18th century estate, this distillery has proudly provided high-quality spirits to the Nassau area since 2003. If wine is more your thing, how about becoming a winemaker for the day and creating your own unique bottle with a wine blending class at Bahama Barrels by Graycliff? To help concoct the perfect tipple, an experienced Californian winemaker will provide all the information you need to help you formulate your wine, taking you through everything from tannins and acidity, to balance and finish. You’ll even get to taste wines from around the world to stir your inspiration.

How will you unwind?

Relaxation, of course, certainly doesn’t look the same for everyone. While some may like to unwind with a book on the beach or a day at the spa, others may prefer an afternoon on the golf course or an evening at the casino. Happily, Nassau caters to all.

If Nassau’s awe-inspiring ocean views have inspired you to seek further rejuvenation, then the many spas on the island are sure to do the trick. You can discover serenity with centuries-old Asian traditions and Bahamian hospitality at The Ocean Club Spa, for instance, or enjoy luxurious European spa techniques with a distinctive Caribbean flair at the Red Lane Spa at the recently renovated Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort.

Feeling lucky? Then a night at the Atlantis Paradise Island Casino will be ideal for you. Along with 85 gaming tables and 700 slot machines, you’ll find world-class DJs performing at Aura Nightclub and top comedians taking to the stage at Joker’s Wild.

For drinks with a view, it doesn’t get much better than Skybar. The only rooftop lounge in New Providence, its open air, ivy-covered pavilion is perched above SLS Baha Mar and provides an idyllic oasis to take in the sun and enjoy impeccably fresh cocktails.

For more Nassau inspiration click here, or to book now with British Airways, click here.