How exactly do Star Wars™ fans celebrate this special day? Some may decide to re-watch some of their favourite films or TV shows from the Star Wars™ franchise, others may dress up and attend Star Wars™-themed events like trivia nights or cosplay meet-ups.

May the 4th is also a great time to treat your loved ones (or even yourself!) to some Star Wars™-themed merchandise, as plenty of brands use this time to release special Star Wars™-themed products.

However, one brand who offers Star Wars™-themed products all year round is LEGO®, with everything from the Millennium Falcon to Starfighter display pieces.

We've rounded up the best Star Wars™-themed gifts for May the 4th, from impressive LEGO sets to commemorative personalised books. May the 4th be with you!

Why is May the 4th Star Wars™ Day?

The answer is simple. May the 4th is globally recognised as Star Wars™ day thanks to its similarities to the iconic Star Wars™ phrase "May the force be with you", or, "May the 4th be with you".

Best May the 4th gifts, toys and LEGO sets to buy this Star Wars™ Day

Grogu™ with Hover Pram

Grogu™ with Hover Pram. LEGO

As true Star Wars™ fans know, the adorable figure pictured above is Grogu, not Baby Yoda, as he is commonly referred to. This buildable Grogu LEGO figure comes with his own Hover Pram, as well as a posable head and ears, perfectly suited for the cutest character in the galaxy.

Buy Grogu™ with Hover Pram for £89.99 at LEGO

ARC-170 Starfighter™

ARC-170 Starfighter™. LEGO

If your favourite Star Wars™ film is Revenge of the Sith (no judgement here!), then you're sure to fall in love with this ARC-170 Starfighter.

Re-enact iconic battle scenes with adjustable wings that can enter both attack and cruise modes, as well as two spring-loaded shooters and three opening cockpits for your LEGO minifigures.

Buy ARC-170 Starfighter™ for £59.99 at LEGO

Star Wars™ Personalised Gift Movie History Deluxe Book

Star Wars™ Personalised Gift Movie History Deluxe Book. Not on the High Street

It's no secret that the Star Wars™ films have played a huge role in the history of cinema. Now, you can relive all the highlights with this personalised movie history book that showcases the history of Star Wars™ as told through the LA Times.

If you're buying this as a gift for someone special, you can personalise the book with their name on the front cover and a personalised message on the first page.

Buy Star Wars™ Personalised Gift Movie History Deluxe Book for £66.98 at Not On The High Street

AT-AT Driver™ Helmet

AT-AT Driver™ Helmet. LEGO

This buildable helmet for adults is the ideal display piece to show off your love of Star Wars™. The AT-AT Driver's Helmet was shown in The Empire Strikes Back, when the unforgettable Battle of Hoth took place.

With this 730-piece set, you can recreate the details of the AT-AT Driver™ Helmet before attaching the nameplate to the buildable display stand.

Buy AT-AT Driver™ Helmet for £69.99 at LEGO

Millennium Falcon™

Millennium Falcon™. LEGO

The Star Wars™ franchise is packed full of iconic ships, but there's no doubt that the Millennium Falcon sits at the top of that list.

And the LEGO version is equally as impressive, clocking in at a whopping 7,541 pieces. This is LEGO's biggest iteration of the Millennium Falcon yet and comes complete with Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, C-3PO and crew minifigures.

Buy Millennium Falcon™ for £734.99 at LEGO

Acclamator-Class Assault Ship™

Acclamator-Class Assault Ship™. LEGO

If one buildable model just isn't enough, you can continue your passion with the Acclamator-Class Assault Ship. This is the first ever LEGO model of this ship, as seen in Attack of the Clones, and provides a rewarding building experience to make an eye-catching display piece.

Buy Acclamator-Class Assault Ship™ for £44.99 at LEGO

Star Wars™ Lightsaber Uplighter Wall Light

Star Wars™ Lightsaber Uplighter Wall Light. JD Williams

Anyone who's more inclined to the dark side will be happy to see this Lightsaber Wall Light, modelled after Darth Vader's lightsaber and complete with a backplate inspired by the Death Star itself.

Once turned on, your lightsaber will illuminate your room with a Sith-like beam of red light. You can even turn it on night mode, so that it automatically turns on once your room is dark.

Buy Star Wars™ Lightsaber Uplighter Wall Light for £30 at JD Williams

Jabba's Sail Barge™

Jabba's Sail Barge™. LEGO

The events that take place on Jabba's Sail Barge towards the start of the Return of the Jedi film are among some of the most recognisable scenes from the entire Star Wars™ franchise. Now you can relive them up close and personal with the 3,943 piece Jabba's Sail Barge LEGO set.

This set comes with 11 minifigures, including Jabba himself, plus Princess Leia in THAT bikini.

Buy Jabba's Sail Barge™ for £429.99 at LEGO

Imperial Dropship vs Rebel Scout Speeder

Imperial Dropship vs. Rebel Scout Speeder. LEGO

This set is a great choice for younger LEGO fans as it's a buildable toy rather than a display piece. Once completed, builders can accurately recreate dramatic Imperial Dropship vs Rebel Scout Speeder battles, thanks to details such as opening minifigure cockpits, stud shooters and rotating wings.

Buy Imperial Dropship vs Rebel Scout Speeder for £34.99 at LEGO

Helmet Trooper Framed Poster

Helmet Trooper Framed Poster. Debenhams

They say that your bedroom is a reflection of your personality and interests, so why not put your love of Star Wars™ on full display? This poster features Stormtroopers in their different iterations across the Star Wars™ franchise and is a great addition to any room.

Ad