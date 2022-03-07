Five addictive dating and relationship series you need to watch

From farmers who are determined to find ‘the one’, to couples who are fighting against the odds, every show is so incredibly addictive, you won’t be able to resist watching to the end to find out whether your favourites get their happily ever after.

Love Off the Grid

Finding your soulmate is hard enough as it is, let alone when you’re living miles away from the nearest town with only bears and bobcats as neighbours. That’s the situation the mountain men find themselves in, so when four city-dwelling women leave the comforts of home for a chance at love in the wilderness, they do everything they can to rise to the occasion and make their relationships work. But will their extreme differences bring the couples to their breaking points?

Bride and Prejudice: The Forbidden Weddings

From TLC Australia, this emotionally charged fly-on-the-wall series features real people tackling real issues on their path towards marriage and love.They’re all striving to show their doubtful loved ones that their differences in culture, religion and age don’t affect their ability to maintain a happy and healthy relationship – but are they prepared to go through with marriage without their families’ blessing?

The Farmer Wants a Wife

Five single farmers embark on a quest to find everlasting love by inviting several women to stay at their farm, hoping one of them is their perfect match. Challenges, dates and outings give the women a chance to impress, until each farmer must commit to the person they love the most. But will they make the right choice?

Darcey and Stacey

Your favourite twins are back with a bang, and this time they’re gearing up for an exciting year of transformation. A trip to Turkey includes a full body upgrade, planning a double wedding and possibly even welcoming a baby. But when a series of troubling revelations about their respective partners come to light, the twins realise that happily ever after may not be on the cards for them just yet.

90 Day: The Single Life

Recently single cast members from 90 Day Fiancé are looking to find love again while attempting to let go of their baggage from the past. This series follows how they navigate the world of online dating, matchmaking and first dates, as they learn to leave their old pain behind and finally open up to someone new.

