Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Will Jodie Whittaker regenerate?

Is Jodie Whittaker leaving the TARDIS behind? That’s the question on every Doctor Who fan’s lips following new (albeit unconfirmed) reports that the Thirteenth Doctor will regenerate later this year.

“It’s all very hush-hush but it is known on set that Jodie is leaving and they are gearing up for a regeneration,” a source reportedly told the Mirror.

“Her departure is top secret but at some point over the coming months the arrival of the 14th Doctor will need to be filmed. It’s very exciting.”

Currently, the BBC are remaining tight-lipped about whether the rumour is true, so all we have is speculation. But is there anything Doctor Who fans do better than speculate wildly about what comes next?

We say no – which is why this week’s edition of the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast is dedicated to Whittaker’s possible exit, first diving into the likelihood of it actually happening before examining the potential fallout from such a major recasting.

Would Whittaker really call it quits after just 30 episodes? Could the Timeless Child storyline continue with a new Doctor? Will the production team be able to squeeze in returns for Jo Martin’s Fugitive Doctor and Sacha Dhawan’s Master? And could this Doctor’s storyline really be all wrapped up in just eight more episodes?

Plus, we take a tentative look to the future for what could await us when the Fourteenth Doctor emerges – and wonder whether Chris Chibnall and the rest of the team could pull off the biggest Doctor Who reveal of all and deliver a surprise regeneration.

Want more Doctor Who chat? Check out how fans are currently showing their support for Jodie Whittaker on Twitter, or revisit the New Year’s Day special with our spoiler-tastic Revolution of the Daleks review podcast.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One later this year.