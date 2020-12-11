David Tennant and Georgia Tennant to host virtual Doctor Who quiz in aid of Marie Curie

Accessibility Links

Calling all Whovians! Get ready to test your knowledge.

David Tennant and Georgia Tennant in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

David and Georgia Tennant will host a Doctor Who quiz next week in aid of the Marie Curie charity, which provides care and support for people with terminal cancer and their families.

More than 10,000 fans of the BBC’s long-running sci-fi series have expressed their interest in taking part, to test their knowledge of The Doctor’s adventures and his many foes.

Due to take place at 8pm on Tuesday 15th December, competitors have the weekend to co-ordinate their teams over their preferred messaging platform ahead of the main event.

The quiz will be accessible from this link on the day, with participants encouraged to make a donation to Marie Curie in exchange for the night of entertainment.

Those who donate to the fundraiser will be entered into a prize draw to win a Superdrug self-care bundle, a £50 John Lewis voucher, a 2-night stay for up to 6 guests at the Eastbury Cottage in Dorset or a Balance Me ‘Dawn To Dusk’ Skin Care Gift Set.

David Tennant became a superstar virtually overnight after taking on the role of the Tenth Doctor, while Georgia co-starred as his cloned daughter Jenny in one episode of series four.

The character’s story was left open-ended and followed up on in a series of audio dramas released by Big Finish in June 2018, which saw her take a human companion (much like her father).

Former Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc will also host a quiz to benefit Marie Curie next week, with her event scheduled for Thursday night and set to have a distinctly Christmassy theme.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

