Chris Chibnall gives Doctor Who season 13 filming update: “She’s on new adventures”

After a long wait Doctor Who began filming its next series in early November, with Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill back on set to shoot a shorter series of episodes within strict COVID-secure restrictions.

Advertisement

And now, a few weeks in, series showrunner Chris Chibnall has given a brief update on how filming has progressed, noting that the issues of filming with coronavirus restrictions comes hand in hand with Doctor Who’s usual challenges.

“We are filming,” Chibnall wrote in his semi-regular Doctor Who Magazine column Production Notes.

“I don’t think anyone on any production team right now would claim the new processes are easy. Making any television drama has, in one fell swoop, become more demanding than it’s ever been. And that’s before you factor in the usual Doctor Who extras of monsters, stunts and Welsh weather.

Vworp your way to a whole galaxy of Doctor Who content Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Doctor Who newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“The crew have just been through the most brutal week of weather out on location – as I write this on a Tuesday, I think they’re still soaking wet from the previous Friday. It has been, and will continue to be for many months ahead, a mammoth team effort.”

Still, according to Chibnall the results have all been worth it.

“Luckily the rushes are thrilling,” he wrote. “Mad, exciting, funny and scary. And look, there’s the Doctor. There’s the TARDIS in new places, new locations.

“Just seeing that lifts the soul. She’s on new adventures. She’s back saving people and worlds.”

In the column Chibnall also paid tribute to departing companions Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole, whose characters Graham and Ryan will leave the series after the already-filmed festive special Revolution of the Daleks.

“This is the final episode for Tosin as Ryan and Brad as Graham. Oh, I don’t like typing that,” he said.

“We had our last day filming with them in mid-October 2019. And yet I don’t think any of us can believe they’re not on the show any more. We’re still waiting for them to turn up.”

He added: “So, thank you Tosin, thank you Brad. These have been wondrous, laughter-filled times. Doctor Who has been lucky to have you, and you’ve done the show proud. You’ll always be part of the family. Watch out for Daleks.”

To read Chris Chibnall’s full production notes column you can check out the new issue of Doctor Who Magazine, on sale now.

Advertisement

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One at 6:45pm on New Year’s Day. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.