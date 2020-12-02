Doctor Who’s Mandip Gill opens up on Doctor and Yaz romance rumours

The Doctor Who Christmas special is shaping up to be an exciting event. It has already been confirmed it will feature a brand new Dalek design and the departure of two of the Doctor’s companions, but could romance also be on the cards?

Mandip Gill, who plays companion Yasmin Khan, has opened up about the possibility of Yaz and Thirteen’s relationship evolving into something more, delighting shippers of the couple everywhere.

In an interview with SFX, Gill was asked what she thought about fans wanting her character and Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor to be together.

“Me and the Doctor? I love it, ” she replied. “The fan art is just out there. It’s good, innit? You want a character and a storyline – even though that storyline wasn’t there – you want people to be talking about it.

“I don’t want it to just stay on-screen, I want people to relate to it or have seen something in our two characters that they think could go on a different journey.

“Sot to me, I’m here for it.”

She was quick to add that she wasn’t confirming that the ship had, in fact, sailed: “I’m not saying it happens or it doesn’t happen.”

But if it did happen, she would only have one request for the Doctor, and that’s that she “balms her lips, because I really take good care of mine. Don’t let that be your headline – she’ll get loads of lip oil sent to her!”

The Christmas special, titled Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks, marks Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole’s last appearance as companions Graham and Ryan, though we already have some ideas on who could replace them as Doctor Who’s new companions.

SFX magazine issue 334 is on sale now. Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One on New Year’s Day– check out what else is on with our TV Guide.