Chris Noth confirmed for Doctor Who return as guest stars announced for festive special

The Daleks won’t be the only old foe returning to plague the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) this festive period – it’s been announced Chris Noth will be reprising his Doctor Who role of Jack Robertson in Revolution of the Daleks.

Advertisement

Sex and the City star Noth previously appeared as business tycoon (and aspiring politician) Robertson in series 11’s Arachnids in the UK, with his dodgy dealings being responsible for the rise of a breed of giant mutant spiders.

Alongside Noth, Revolution of the Daleks – now confirmed to air on New Year’s Day on BBC One – will feature guest appearances from Dame Harriet Walter (Killing Eve) and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (The Trial of Christine Keeler).

BBC

Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall said: “We’ve crammed this year’s Doctor Who Festive special with an explosion of extraordinary acting talent. Where else would you get British acting royalty, a globally renowned US screen star, an (inter)national treasure of stage and screen and one of Britain’s hottest young actors — just in the guest cast!

“Put those together with Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole (and Daleks! Did I mention Daleks!) — and you get a cast to be exterminated for. And things will explode. Promise.”

Vworp your way to a whole galaxy of Doctor Who content Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Doctor Who newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Revolution of the Daleks will pick up with the Doctor still locked away in a high-security alien prison, where we left her at the close of series 12.

With the Daleks on the rise, will her companions Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) be able to vanquish the alien menace, even with the help of Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman)?

Listen to the latest RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast below:

Advertisement

Doctor Who Christmas special Revolution of the Daleks airs on 1st January 2020 – check out our guide to the best Christmas TV or see what else is on with our TV Guide